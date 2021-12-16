Damages in Sawyer County from the winter storm that swept through western Wisconsin overnight Dec. 15-16 were relatively light compared to areas further south.
Heavy fog and warm temperatures Wednesday evening gave way to rain, thunder and high winds, followed by snow showers.
Locally, there were reports of trees down, power lines down on several roadways and scattered power outages. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Jump River Electric Co-op reported that 142 customers in Sawyer County were without power, stretching from Hayward northeast to Seeley and from Sand Lake on the west to the east end of the Chippewa Flowage.
Xcel Energy reported two outages impacting four customers near Smith Lake north of Hayward.
Several local fire departments, including Town of Hayward, City of Hayward, Town of Bass Lake, Lac Courte Oreilles, Stone Lake and Town of Round Lake responded to trees on power lines, with lines down on roadways. Highway T near Smith Lake was closed to traffic for a time.
Trees down on roadways, creating a road hazard, were reported on Hwy. K at Grindstone Landing Road, Sissabagama Road, Frogg Road and Indian Trail Road, Hwy. K and Sawyer Avenue, Hwy. 77 and Neumaier Road, Hwy. NN and Haskins Road and Hwy. 27-77 near Hayward Area Memorial Hospital,Airport Road, Williams Road and Williams Resort Road and Round Lake School Road.
A 25-foot pine tree was blown over in the back yard of the Sawyer County Record office on Hwy. B.
