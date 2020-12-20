For those who are finding the long nights of winter are a great time to read, the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has just the challenge to help get through the season.
From Jan. 1 through March 31, the library will hold two reading challenges — a challenge for children up to the age of 12, and a challenge for those ages 12 and up. The challenge is called “10 to Try.”
During the three months, each age group is asked to try 10 different books they might not typically read and to read a set number of minutes (but do not count the books you’ve read prior to beginning the challenge). Those who reach their goals will be entered in a drawing for gift cards.
The challenge is easily accessible from any electronic device such as a phone, iPad or computer through an app called Beantstack (weisscommunitylibrary.beanstack.com/reader365). Those who participated in one of the summer reading challenges will be familiar with the app. Those who would like to take part in the winter reading challenge but do not have internet access should call the library. An account can be set up to enter minutes read and books read during the challenge.
The children’s group will be asked to read, or be read to, for a total of 135 minutes, in 15-minute increments. Ten different types of books should be read: a book about science, a book with a main character who doesn't look like you, a book with a TV or movie character in it, a book about food, a non-fiction book about animals, a book that has a number in the title, a book with some words in a foreign language, a book about a holiday, a book about the outdoors or where the main character explores outside, and a non-fiction book about a transportation device or fiction book where a transportation device or vehicle is an important or main character.
The age 12 and above group will be asked to read a total of 600 minutes, in 60-minute increments. The 10 different types of books include: a banned book, a biography or memoir, a book that has been made into a movie or TV show, a book about food, a book that has been translated from one language to your primary language, a book with a title that's more than four words, a book by a Native American author, a book recommended by the library staff, a book set in a place you've never been, and a young adult novel.
To sign up for one of the “10 to Try” reading challenges call the library at (715) 634-2161, email hlibrary@hayward.wislib.org or visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.