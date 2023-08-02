We Care Sawyer County will host a Walk and Roll community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Aug. 5 at the Slumberland parking lot on Hwy. 63 in Hayward.

This is a free event to increase awareness about the caregiver crisis, and will include a caregiver job fair. In-person registration will start at 8 a.m.

  

