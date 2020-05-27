Hayward High School is proud to honor the top 10 per¬cent of the graduating class of 2020. With the current class rank system based on GPA, this resulted in a six-way tie for the honor of Valedictorian. Because of the tie, there is no Salutatorian. Hopefully these Valedictorians will get their chances at giving graduation speeches at a ceremony to be determined.
Until then, the Wanaki staff has interviewed the top 10 percent. Here you can read about where they are going and share their advice for underclassmen. Our hats off to the class of 2020.
It’s been a crazy end to your high school career, but you are Strong Like a Cane and we can’t wait to see what you accomplish.
Nel Hanson
Nel will be attending UW-Madison to study biological sciences on the pre-med path. Both her mother’s and father’s parents live in Madison, so throughout the years she has visited the city often and has become attached. “Not only is Madison a beautiful city, but the UW offers many opportunities for medical research, has an inviting campus, and is just far enough away from home without being too far.”
Nel always loved math and science classes. She said she seems to comprehend things easier when they’re black-and-white and have a single answer, which is why she struggled taking history classes when most answers were in a “grey” area. Her favorite memory from HHS is each time the High School Girls’ Cross-Country team made it to state. “We advanced to state as a team my 10th, 11th and 12th grade years, and in each sectional race, we were not highly expected to move on — that’s what made it so special when we did!” Nel regrets not appreciating the opportunity to attend school every day when that was still a reality.
Due to COVID-19, she has had a lot of time to reflect upon the fact that she really misses school (even the not-so-good days), and that school is a privilege that not everyone has the chance of experiencing. “We never know the worth of water till the well is dry.”
Nel’s advice to underclassmen is, “Don’t ever be afraid to do what makes YOU happy, even if that means taking a different route than your friends or even different than what’s considered ‘normal’ (because there is no ‘normal’ path in high school). Catering to your own needs is super important for your future success and happiness.” During quarantine, Nel has developed a new hobby of cooking, which she has been doing a lot of. She has also taken the time to visit or call her grandparents more often, being careful to follow social distancing guidelines, of course. Lastly, although spring sports have been canceled, Nel has been spending a lot of time running, as it is the best way for her to clear her mind and get out of the house without going into public places. Nel’s advice: “To the class of 2020: it is not fair to us that our senior year is being cut off, but know that your efforts and achievements will not go unnoticed. We are stronger because of this. To the K-11 classes: you are living through history right now. Don’t let it deter you; keep your heads up. You’ll have time before going off to college to get back on track.”
Jackson Morgan
Jackson plans to attend Winona State University because they have an undergraduate composite materials engineering program and it is a fair distance away from home. Band was far and away his favorite subject, as it acted as a relief from the stress of other subjects.
Jackson’s favorite memory is winning baseball regionals sophomore year. Jackson doesn’t have any regrets about high school. His advice to underclassmen is to stay ahead in your classes, because once you fall behind it will seem impossible to catch up, and you may not be able to participate in things you want to do because of it.
His other piece of advice is to be involved. His favorite memories in high school are associated with band and sports, and while activities lead to a packed schedule it is all worth it in the end. You can find Jackson working, serving fish fry every Friday, but otherwise he is staying home. Jackson wants to thank HHS for the last four years, and hopes to see everyone at a commencement ceremony soon.
Jake Torstenson
Jake plans to attend Montana State University to study mechanical engineering. Jake chose MSU because it is a great engineering school and he loves the area that it is in. His favorite subject at HHS is Environmental Engineering with Mr. Paine. “We got to put our ideas to the test and actually build our inventions and see if they worked.”
His favorite memory at HHS was performing in “The Trial of the Wicked Witch” as the gingerbread man. “I run and run....” He regrets not putting his all into previous years, hoping for a final hurrah in his senior year. “That I could have done better, but instead I waited.” Jake’s advice to underclassmen is to “care, that’s all it takes to be successful in life, school, or anything you try for.” During COVID-19, Jake has been staying home doing homework and working around the house.
Anya Bacon
Anya plans to attend Luther College because “it’s a great school, in a very pretty area, and my parents went there.” Anya’s favorite subjects in high school are math or history. She liked being challenged to learn why things are the way they are and found both very interesting.
Her favorite memory is the boys hockey sectional semi-final game in Eau Claire. “Everyone was always really excited and would dress up and it was just a lot of fun.” Her biggest regret is not playing more sports after she moved here. Her advice to underclassmen: “Participate in everything. Don’t have regrets after you graduate. You never know what you’re missing until it’s gone.” During the quarantine, Anya has stayed home mostly. She has hiked, played indoor and outdoor games, done puzzles and baked.
Emma Roehl
Emma will attend the University of Wisconsin- LaCrosse. She chose this school due to its location and its relatively small class sizes. She has learned that many of her teachers and coaches, as well as physicians and physical therapists, recommend this university and find their program to be the most beneficial as well as the most influential for her medical career. Emma’s favorite subject in school was science because “I liked learning about biology and anatomy which is how I learned I wanted to go into the medical field.” Her favorite memory at Hayward High School is hitting her first home run in softball with the support of all her teammates around home plate. Her biggest regret is that “I wish I would have pushed myself harder and been more outgoing.” Emma’s advice for underclassmen is to take advantage of all of your opportunities as it will come to an end. During the quarantine, Emma has been staying home and working on homework. She has also been practicing for softball in hopes to be able to go out there one more time.
Tanner Johnson
Tanner plans to attend the University of Arizona because of the opportunities it offers related to internships, study abroad, honors college, etc. Also, because the weather and campus are amazing, and the university offers a great amount of scholarships and financial aid. Tanner’s favorite subject in school is anatomy and physiology, because of the way human body works, and how all of the body systems work in unison fascinates him.
Tanner said “being able to apply our knowledge to dissect a cat was a plus, and the class challenged me where some of my other classes didn’t.” Tanner’s favorite memory at HHS was making it to state in the 300 meter hurdles his junior year. Tanner regrets putting effort into things that people don’t care about, and stressing about unnecessary things. His advice to underclassmen is “don’t take anything for granted because senior year comes fast and it hits hard, especially in sports; it’s going to be okay if you have a bad test or quiz — it’s not going to kill you. Establish relationships with your teachers so they enjoy helping you.”
When asked what he has been doing during COVID -19 stay at home order, he said he’s binged like 10 TV shows and watched so many movies, but also going for runs everyday, and playing with his dog.
Emily Morgan
Emily will be attending UW- La Crosse in the fall and majoring in education. She chose UW-L because her mother went there and she really likes the location. Math and phy ed are her favorite subjects because “math always came easier to me and phy ed was a nice fun break during the day.”
Emily’s favorite memory was her junior year when the girls’ basketball team beat Amery to win the regional title. She regrets “not enjoying my senior year as much as I should have while I was still in school.” Emily’s advice to underclassmen: “Don’t take your time for granted, enjoy every step and goal you accomplish.”
During quarantine, Emily has been staying home doing school work, spending time with her family, and going outside.
Connor Abric
Conner will attend UW-La Crosse because he likes the area and his family members liked it there.
His favorite subject was math because he liked the teachers and it generally came easy to him. Connor’s favorite memory is playing hockey and the bus trips and hotel stays that went along with it. He regrets not trying more sports while in high school. Connor’s advice to underclassmen: “Make the most of it while you can because it goes by fast.” During the quarantine, Connor has been working full time at Vortanz Lumber.
Jakob Shaw
Jakob plans to attend UW-La Crosse because they have great classes for computer science. His favorite subject at HHS is history because it was always fun in those classes. Jakob’s favorite memory was senior homecoming. His advice to under-classmen is to give your teachers respect because they can help you with a lot of things other than just school work.
Meg Chaon
Meg plans to attend UW- Osh-kosh because there are lots of majors to choose from or switch to if need be. Her favorite subject in school is English because she likes to write. Meg’s favorite overall thing about high school was spending time with friends and hanging out. Meg’s advice to underclassmen: “Don’t take anything too seriously because it’ll all work out in the end as long as you keep on trying, and definitely make sure you graduate!”
During quarantine, she is working at an assisted living center. She is hoping that seniors get a ceremony even if it’s at the end of the summer.
Nate Wilson
Nate will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth because “the campus is wonderfully sized, along with it being far and yet close to home, and they gave me a solid price.” His favorite subject in school is math. “When I was very young, my father pounded square roots into my brain and I amazed my kindergarten teacher Mrs. Wunrow. She started me in some sort of advanced math program which got me really into the subject.” His favorite memory is the interception against Cameron, while he regrets knocking over the Christmas tree. His advice to underclassmen is: “Sweatpants every single day of the year at school is allowed and recommended for maximum comfort.” During quarantine, he has been staying home. He’s been to DQ twice, and Kwik Trip to fill up his half-empty tank for $12. “The family vacation was canceled, so my parents put that money into redoing the entire upstairs floor (I was the labor cost). Other than that, finding things to put my mind to so I don’t go crazy has been my favorite hobby.”
Lauren Ascher
Lauren plans to attend Arizona State University to major in Aeronautical Management Technology (Professional Flight) and she will start full-time classes in the fall, but she started early in the spring semester just working on getting her private pilot’s license. Lauren’s sister graduated from Arizona State University in 2019 and through her she learned to love the school and the area. “It’s known for being #1 in innovation and has a great flight program. I was split between a few great schools, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunities at ASU and the prospect of living with my sister in such an amazing place.” Although Lauren is going into a math oriented field of study, her favorite classes were English and civics. Writing and speaking have always come somewhat naturally to her, along with the help of many great teachers, and it’s definitely a hobby of hers to question other’s view points and to challenge her own as well. Lauren still tries to find time in her busy schedule to make these a part of her life. Her favorite memories include anything sports related, so her soccer season or being obnoxious at football games. Lauren says she will never have any regrets “because everything I’ve been through is simply a learning experience.” Her advice to underclassmen: “Work hard your freshman year to start off with a great GPA and to get ahead on your required classes. The more you do early the less you need to do later. You may even be able to graduate early like I did! Most importantly, don’t take everything too seriously. Enjoy being a kid and don’t be too hard on yourself because you’re still growing!”
Nate Thomas
Nate plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse because they have a good reputation representing their exercise science programs. The location of the school is also ideal. The city isn’t too big or small, it’s far enough away from home, and he has family in the area.
His favorite subject was math. “I have always been a mathematically-minded person and I like solving/ fixing things.” Nate’s favorite memory by far is high school football. His biggest regret is not putting in the work to be good at football earlier. His advice to underclassmen: “Work while you’re at school so you can have fun while you’re away from school.” During the quarantine, Nate has been working at Water’s Edge and mastering the sport of tennis, also playing a lot of video games. “I wish I could have a few more lunch breaks and “study halls” with my friends.”
