A senior awards show was aired on the Hayward Community Schools website May 20 to recognize the numerous achievements earned and scholarships received by members of the Class of 2020. The graduates recognized are, in alphabetical order:
Connor Abric
Academic letter winner, High Honors, Top 10 percent of class (gold sash).
Scholarships: Herb Kohl Student Excellence, Don Milne, Seeley Lions Club.
Lauren Ascher
Academic letter winner, High Honors, Top 10 percent of class (gold sash).
Anya Bacon
Valedictorian (purple cord), Academic letter winner.
Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals, Don Milne, Hayward Area Rotary Club, Patty Patefield Nursing.
Ben Becker
Academic letter winner, GPA 3.0 to 3.5 (gold cord), Don Milne, Hayward Community Schools Educational Foundation (HCSEF) Marian Flost, Marketplace Foods.
Seth Beckman
Academic letter winner, GPA 3.5 to 4.0 (gold cord).
Scholarships: Hayward Community Credit Union, HCSEF Michael Hager renewable scholarship, Marketplace Foods.
Kiera Boswell
Scholarships: Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Youth and Education.
Meg Chaon
Academic letter winner; high honors (black and gold cord), Top 10 percent of class (gold sash).
Scholarships: Chartwells Compass, HCSEF Landgraf-Yackel, Marketplace Foods, Oscar and Jonnie Treland.
Alexia Chapman
Academic letter winner, HHS Director’s Award for Chorus, honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.
Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals, Odd Fellows Lodge No. 333.
Mason Chipman
Academic letter, honors silver cord, 3.0 to 3.49 GPA.
Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals, NorthLakes Community Clinic, Turk’s Inn Charitable Educational Trust.
Caroline Clark
Honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.
Austin Conner
Academic letter winner, Business and Information Technology department award; honors silver cord with GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.
Abigail Corbine
Academic letter winner, GPA 3.5 to 4.0, gold cord.
Cade Delisle
Academic letter winner; GPA 3.5 to 4.0, gold cord winner.
Scholarships: HCSEF, Stone Lake Cranberry Festival, Stone Lake Lions Club.
Honyere DeMain
Academic letter winner; GPA 3.5 to 4.0, gold cord winner.
English department award as Outstanding Writer.
Rowen Donaghue
GPA 3.0 to 3.49, silver cord.
Scholarships: Hayward Football, Nelson Lake Association Environmental, Sawyer County Tavern League.
Abby Droessler
Scholarships: Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Sahs Memorial.
Taylor Eytcheson
Academic letter winner; GPA 3.5 to 4.0, gold cord; Spanish language award.
Scholarships: HHS Three-Sport Athlete, American Legion Butler-Lindner Post 218, Memorial Blood Drive, Northern Lakes Cooperative, Sawyer County 4-H Clubs Inc.
Emily Gajewski
HHS three-sport athlete; academic letter winner; honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49. National School Choral Award and Merit Certificate for Chorus.
Scholarships: Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival; Circle of Life; Turk’s Inn Charitable Education Trust.
Christine Garlich
Hayward Community Credit Union Branch Scholarship.
Madalyn Garlich
Academic letter winner; honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.
Hayward Community Credit Union Branch Scholarship.
Nicholas Hadley
Academic letter; honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.
Nel Hanson
Valedictorian (gold sash and purple cord). Academic letter winner. English Department English Scholar Award. Heart O’ North Academic All-Conference; HHS Band musicianship certificate; HHS Life Science Award. WIAA Scholar Athlete.
Scholarships: State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence; American Red Cross Blood Drive; Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; Chequamegon Lions Jim Imse Memorial; Herb Kohl Student Excellence.
Keisha Henninger
Honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.
Walter Henry
HHS Social Studies Department award.
Shakira Hernandez
HHS Art Department award; honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.
Isaiah Heyworth
Academic letter winner; high honors gold cord, GPA 3.5 to 4.0.
Scholarships: HCSEF Michael Hager; Kozmicki Family Business; Peoples Bank Midwest.
Tanner Johnson
Valedictorian, purple cord and gold sash; Three-Sport Athlete; academic letter winner; WIAA Scholar Athlete.
Scholarships: Chippewa Valley Bank; Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; HHS Student Council; John Ose Memorial Fishing Has No Boundaries.
Holly Kiss
HHS Family and Consumer Science Department Award; honors silver cord for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.
Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals; Brighter Future Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO); Cable-Hayward Area Arts Council (CHARAC); Northland Area Builders Association (NABA); Sawyer County 4-H Clubs Inc.
Louis Kolkind
Academic letter winner; honors gold cord, GPA 3.5 to 4.0.
Scholarships: Carlson Electric Apprentice; Hill Construction Vocational; Northland Area Builders Association.
Jennavieve LaRonge
Academic letter winner; honors gold cord, GPA 3.5 to 4.0.
Trevor Lohman
Honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.
Gabriel Martin
Academic letter winner; honors gold cord, GPA 3.5 to 4.0.
Scholarships: Jump River Electric Co-op; Sawyer County Outdoor Projects and Education (SCOPE).
Alexandria McConnell
Academic letter winner; honors gold cord, GPA 3.5 to 4.0.
Scholarships: Barron Electric Co-op; Don Milne; Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; Hayward Area Rotary Club Bob and Jeanette Hamilton Memorial; Rumble on the Lake.
Emily Morgan
Academic letter winner; HHS Elite Female Athlete 2020; HHS Health and Human Performance Award; High honors black and gold cord; gold sash for top percent of class.
Scholarships: Don Milne; HHS Student Council; HHS Character Education Club; Rod Lundberg Memorial; Seeley Lions Club; Van Roy Family.
Jackson Morgan
Valedictorian purple cord; top 10 percent of class gold sash; Three Sport Athlete; academic letter winner; Heart O’ North Academic All-Conference; HHS Band John Phillip Sousa Award; Louis Armstrong Jazz Award.
Scholarships: State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence; Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival; HCSEF Coach Arnie Ahlgren; Northern Lakes Cooperative; Seeley Lions Club; Wisconsin Masonic Foundation and Keystone Lodge; Herb Kohl Student Excellence.
Ethan Nilson
Academic letter winner; honors silver cord for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49; Instrumentalist Magazine Merit Award.
Scholarships: Art Beat; CHARAC Arts; Serendipity Productions.
Jerzy Petit
Academic letter winner; gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
Scholarships: Brighter Future PEO; Martin Lee.
Alexandria Quam
Silver cord for honors GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.
Madison Rhea
HHS Art Department Award.
Tyler Roberts
Academic letter winner; gold cord winner for honors GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
Emma Roehl
Valedictorian, purple cord; top 10 percent of class gold sash; academic letter winner.
Scholarships: Don Milne; Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; HHS Character Education Club.
Anna Schmitt
Three Sport Athlete; academic letter winner; silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49; HHS Yearbook Award.
Scholarships: Charles W. Staresnick Memorial; Patrick Mullally Three-Sport Athlete Memorial; See My Art.
Nathan Scribner
HHS Vocational Education Department Award and scholarship.
Jakob Shaw
Top 10 percent of class gold sash; high honors gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
Scholarships: HCSEF Quentin Johnson; Marketplace Foods; Odd Fellows Lodge No. 333.
Mary Smith
Academic letter winner; high honors gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
Nathan Sorensen
Academic letter winner; high honors gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
Scholarships: Hayward Football; Chequamegon Lions Jim Imse Memorial; State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence.
Alyssa Spreckels
Academic letter winner; high honors gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
Alysa Stinson
Academic letter winner; high honors gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
Adelyn Stone
Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49; HHS Art Department Award as top two-dimensional and three-dimensional artist.
Alyssa Stone
Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.
Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals; Seeley Breakfast Club.
Anthony Stone
Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.
Mason Stone
Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.
Nathaniel Thomas
Academic letter winner; black and gold cord high honors; top 10 percent of class gold sash.
Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; HCSEF Perry and Genevieve Risberg; Hayward Football; Seeley Lions Club.
Taylor Thompson
Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.
Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals.
Thomas Tiffany
Academic letter winner; gold cord winner for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0. HHS Physical Education Department Award.
Scholarships: Ben Anderson Memorial; Hayward Area Retired Educators; Sno-Trails Snowmobile Club; Van Roy Family.
Jake Torstenson
Valedictorian purple cord; top 10 percent of class gold cord winner; academic letter winner. Heart O’ North Academic All-Conference; HHS Math Department and HHS Physical Science Department awards.
Scholarships: Chartwells Compass; Doris Greene McQuillan; Johnson Bank of Hayward; Turk’s Inn Charitable Education Trust.
Sierra Valentin
Academic letter winner; gold cord winner with honors GOA of 3.5 to 4.0; HHS Art Department top two-dimensional artist award.
Scholarships: CHARAC arts; Lac Courte Oreilles AMVETS Post 1998; Wilbur Shuman Memorial.
Jayden Visocky
Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.
Allyson Vobornik
Academic letter winner; gold cord winner for honors GPA of 3.5 to 4.0; HHS Band Patrick S. Gilmore Award.
Scholarships: Hayward Lions Club; Seeley Lions Club.
Bradley Wells
Academic letter winner; silver cord winner for honors GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.
Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals; Dave “Snowball” Williamson; Don Milne; Town of Hayward Fire Department Elmer Jenson Memorial; Hayward Football; HHS Vocational Education; Hill Construction Vocational; Jump River Electric Co-op; Northland Area Builders Association; Rumble on the Lake; Sahs Memorial; Seeley Breakfast Club; State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence.
Austin Wessel
Academic letter winner; HHS Elite Male Athlete 2020; silver cord winner for honors GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.
Scholarships: Don Milne; Rod Lundberg Memorial; Seeley Lions Club.
Nate Wilson
Academic letter winner; high honors black and gold cord; gold sash top percent of class.
This year, $62,905 in local scholarships was presented to HHS Class of 2020 students and HHS post-graduates. The Hayward Community Schools thankfully acknowledge this wonderful and huge community support for our students.
