A senior awards show was aired on the Hayward Community Schools website May 20 to recognize the numerous achievements earned and scholarships received by members of the Class of 2020. The graduates recognized are, in alphabetical order:

 

Connor Abric

Academic letter winner, High Honors, Top 10 percent of class (gold sash).

Scholarships: Herb Kohl Student Excellence, Don Milne, Seeley Lions Club.

 

Lauren Ascher

Academic letter winner, High Honors, Top 10 percent of class (gold sash).

 

Anya Bacon

Valedictorian (purple cord), Academic letter winner.

Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals, Don Milne, Hayward Area Rotary Club, Patty Patefield Nursing.

 

Ben Becker

Academic letter winner, GPA 3.0 to 3.5 (gold cord), Don Milne, Hayward Community Schools Educational Foundation (HCSEF) Marian Flost, Marketplace Foods.

 

Seth Beckman

Academic letter winner, GPA 3.5 to 4.0 (gold cord).

Scholarships: Hayward Community Credit Union, HCSEF Michael Hager renewable scholarship, Marketplace Foods.

 

Kiera Boswell

Scholarships: Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Youth and Education.

 

Meg Chaon

Academic letter winner; high honors (black and gold cord), Top 10 percent of class (gold sash). 

Scholarships: Chartwells Compass, HCSEF Landgraf-Yackel, Marketplace Foods, Oscar and Jonnie Treland.

 

Alexia Chapman

Academic letter winner, HHS Director’s Award for Chorus, honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.

Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals, Odd Fellows Lodge No. 333.

 

Mason Chipman

Academic letter, honors silver cord, 3.0 to 3.49 GPA.

Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals, NorthLakes Community Clinic, Turk’s Inn Charitable Educational Trust.

 

Caroline Clark

Honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.

 

Austin Conner

Academic letter winner, Business and Information Technology department award; honors silver cord with GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

 

Abigail Corbine

Academic letter winner, GPA 3.5 to 4.0, gold cord.

 

Cade Delisle

Academic letter winner; GPA 3.5 to 4.0, gold cord winner.

Scholarships: HCSEF, Stone Lake Cranberry Festival, Stone Lake Lions Club.

 

Honyere DeMain

Academic letter winner; GPA 3.5 to 4.0, gold cord winner.

English department award as Outstanding Writer.

 

Rowen Donaghue

GPA 3.0 to 3.49, silver cord.

Scholarships: Hayward Football, Nelson Lake Association Environmental, Sawyer County Tavern League.

 

Abby Droessler

Scholarships: Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Sahs Memorial.

 

Taylor Eytcheson

Academic letter winner; GPA 3.5 to 4.0, gold cord; Spanish language award.

Scholarships: HHS Three-Sport Athlete, American Legion Butler-Lindner Post 218, Memorial Blood Drive, Northern Lakes Cooperative, Sawyer County 4-H Clubs Inc.

 

Emily Gajewski

HHS three-sport athlete; academic letter winner; honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49. National School Choral Award and Merit Certificate for Chorus.

Scholarships: Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival; Circle of Life; Turk’s Inn Charitable Education Trust.

 

Christine Garlich

Hayward Community Credit Union Branch Scholarship.

 

Madalyn Garlich

Academic letter winner; honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.

Hayward Community Credit Union Branch Scholarship.

 

Nicholas Hadley

Academic letter; honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.

 

Nel Hanson

Valedictorian (gold sash and purple cord). Academic letter winner. English Department English Scholar Award. Heart O’ North Academic All-Conference; HHS Band musicianship certificate; HHS Life Science Award. WIAA Scholar Athlete.

Scholarships: State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence; American Red Cross Blood Drive; Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; Chequamegon Lions Jim Imse Memorial; Herb Kohl Student Excellence.

 

Keisha Henninger

Honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.

 

Walter Henry

HHS Social Studies Department award.

 

Shakira Hernandez

HHS Art Department award; honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.

 

Isaiah Heyworth

Academic letter winner; high honors gold cord, GPA 3.5 to 4.0.

Scholarships: HCSEF Michael Hager; Kozmicki Family Business; Peoples Bank Midwest.

 

Tanner Johnson

Valedictorian, purple cord and gold sash; Three-Sport Athlete; academic letter winner; WIAA Scholar Athlete.

Scholarships: Chippewa Valley Bank; Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; HHS Student Council; John Ose Memorial Fishing Has No Boundaries.

 

Holly Kiss

HHS Family and Consumer Science Department Award; honors silver cord for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals; Brighter Future Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO); Cable-Hayward Area Arts Council (CHARAC); Northland Area Builders Association (NABA); Sawyer County 4-H Clubs Inc.

 

Louis Kolkind

Academic letter winner; honors gold cord, GPA 3.5 to 4.0.

Scholarships: Carlson Electric Apprentice; Hill Construction Vocational; Northland Area Builders Association.

 

Jennavieve LaRonge

Academic letter winner; honors gold cord, GPA 3.5 to 4.0.

 

 

Trevor Lohman

Honors silver cord, GPA 3.0 to 3.49.

 

Gabriel Martin

Academic letter winner; honors gold cord, GPA 3.5 to 4.0.

Scholarships: Jump River Electric Co-op; Sawyer County Outdoor Projects and Education (SCOPE).

 

Alexandria McConnell

Academic letter winner; honors gold cord, GPA 3.5 to 4.0.

Scholarships: Barron Electric Co-op; Don Milne; Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; Hayward Area Rotary Club Bob and Jeanette Hamilton Memorial; Rumble on the Lake.

 

Emily Morgan

Academic letter winner; HHS Elite Female Athlete 2020; HHS Health and Human Performance Award; High honors black and gold cord; gold sash for top percent of class.

Scholarships: Don Milne; HHS Student Council; HHS Character Education Club; Rod Lundberg Memorial; Seeley Lions Club; Van Roy Family.

 

Jackson Morgan

Valedictorian purple cord; top 10 percent of class gold sash; Three Sport Athlete; academic letter winner; Heart O’ North Academic All-Conference; HHS Band John Phillip Sousa Award; Louis Armstrong Jazz Award.

Scholarships: State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence; Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival; HCSEF Coach Arnie Ahlgren; Northern Lakes Cooperative; Seeley Lions Club; Wisconsin Masonic Foundation and Keystone Lodge; Herb Kohl Student Excellence.

 

Ethan Nilson

Academic letter winner; honors silver cord for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49; Instrumentalist Magazine Merit Award.

Scholarships: Art Beat; CHARAC Arts; Serendipity Productions.

 

Jerzy Petit

Academic letter winner; gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.

Scholarships: Brighter Future PEO; Martin Lee.

 

Alexandria Quam

Silver cord for honors GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

 

Madison Rhea

HHS Art Department Award.

 

Tyler Roberts

Academic letter winner; gold cord winner for honors GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.

 

Emma Roehl

Valedictorian, purple cord; top 10 percent of class gold sash; academic letter winner.

Scholarships: Don Milne; Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; HHS Character Education Club.

 

Anna Schmitt

Three Sport Athlete; academic letter winner; silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49; HHS Yearbook Award.

Scholarships: Charles W. Staresnick Memorial; Patrick Mullally Three-Sport Athlete Memorial; See My Art.

 

Nathan Scribner

HHS Vocational Education Department Award and scholarship.

 

Jakob Shaw

Top 10 percent of class gold sash; high honors gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.

Scholarships: HCSEF Quentin Johnson; Marketplace Foods; Odd Fellows Lodge No. 333.

 

Mary Smith

Academic letter winner; high honors gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.

 

Nathan Sorensen

Academic letter winner; high honors gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.

Scholarships: Hayward Football; Chequamegon Lions Jim Imse Memorial; State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence.

 

Alyssa Spreckels

Academic letter winner; high honors gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.

 

Alysa Stinson

Academic letter winner; high honors gold cord for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.

 

Adelyn Stone

Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49; HHS Art Department Award as top two-dimensional and three-dimensional artist.

 

Alyssa Stone

Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals; Seeley Breakfast Club.

 

Anthony Stone

Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

 

Mason Stone

Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

 

Nathaniel Thomas

Academic letter winner; black and gold cord high honors; top 10 percent of class gold sash.

Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; HCSEF Perry and Genevieve Risberg; Hayward Football; Seeley Lions Club.

 

Taylor Thompson

Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals.

 

Thomas Tiffany

Academic letter winner; gold cord winner for GPA of 3.5 to 4.0. HHS Physical Education Department Award.

Scholarships: Ben Anderson Memorial; Hayward Area Retired Educators; Sno-Trails Snowmobile Club; Van Roy Family.

 

Jake Torstenson

Valedictorian purple cord; top 10 percent of class gold cord winner; academic letter winner. Heart O’ North Academic All-Conference; HHS Math Department and HHS Physical Science Department awards. 

Scholarships: Chartwells Compass; Doris Greene McQuillan; Johnson Bank of Hayward; Turk’s Inn Charitable Education Trust.

 

Sierra Valentin

Academic letter winner; gold cord winner with honors GOA of 3.5 to 4.0; HHS Art Department top two-dimensional artist award.

Scholarships: CHARAC arts; Lac Courte Oreilles AMVETS Post 1998; Wilbur Shuman Memorial.

 

Jayden Visocky

Silver cord winner for GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

 

Allyson Vobornik

Academic letter winner; gold cord winner for honors GPA of 3.5 to 4.0; HHS Band Patrick S. Gilmore Award.

Scholarships: Hayward Lions Club; Seeley Lions Club.

 

Bradley Wells

Academic letter winner; silver cord winner for honors GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

Scholarships: Beehive Botanicals; Dave “Snowball” Williamson; Don Milne; Town of Hayward Fire Department Elmer Jenson Memorial; Hayward Football; HHS Vocational Education; Hill Construction Vocational; Jump River Electric Co-op; Northland Area Builders Association; Rumble on the Lake; Sahs Memorial; Seeley Breakfast Club; State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence.

 

Austin Wessel

Academic letter winner; HHS Elite Male Athlete 2020; silver cord winner for honors GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

Scholarships: Don Milne; Rod Lundberg Memorial; Seeley Lions Club.

 

Nate Wilson

Academic letter winner; high honors black and gold cord; gold sash top percent of class.

 

This year, $62,905 in local scholarships was presented to HHS Class of 2020  students and HHS post-graduates. The Hayward Community Schools thankfully acknowledge this wonderful and huge community support for our students.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

