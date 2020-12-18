June 17, 1932 — November 11, 2020
Virginia Grace Moyer, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Care Partners in Hayward.
She was born June 17, 1932, in Chittamo, the daughter of Denver and Minnie (Thompson) Bell. She was united in marriage to Virgil Dean Moyer on Nov. 12, 1954 in Pine City, Minnesota. Virginia was raised on a farm in Frog Creek Township in Washburn County. She attended the Chittamo Grade School and graduated from Minong High School in 1951. She held various jobs throughout the area and worked as a laundry attendant for the Hayward Hospital for over 18 years. She enjoyed reading and shopping trips. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for her family around the holidays.
She is survived by her son, Gary Virgil Moyer of Hayward, and many dear friends and relatives.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 65 years, Virgil Dean Moyer; her son, Brian Denver Moyer; her daughter, Lori Jean Moyer; and her brothers, Jack M. Bell (1926-2009) and Thomas D. Bell (1927-1927).
A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward at a later date.
Hayward Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
