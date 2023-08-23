The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed when she was run over by a truck early Saturday Aug. 19 on a snowmobile trail near Sissabagama Lake in the town of Sand Lake as Kaylie B. Schwingle, 18, of Chippewa Falls.

Sheriff Doug Mrotek stated that the investigation by authorities revealed that both the 16-year-old male suspect and the victim attended a large party with alcohol involved as part of an invitation on a common social media platform, Snapchat. The 16 year old suspect involved in the hit and run was leaving the party driving a 2011 Ford F350. As he came over a rise in the trail, he ran over Schwingle, who was sitting along the side of the trail. Schwingle later died from her injuries.

  

