...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility around one
quarter in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 98 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the St. Croix Band in
Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and,
Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM CDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed when she was run over by a truck early Saturday Aug. 19 on a snowmobile trail near Sissabagama Lake in the town of Sand Lake as Kaylie B. Schwingle, 18, of Chippewa Falls.
Sheriff Doug Mrotek stated that the investigation by authorities revealed that both the 16-year-old male suspect and the victim attended a large party with alcohol involved as part of an invitation on a common social media platform, Snapchat. The 16 year old suspect involved in the hit and run was leaving the party driving a 2011 Ford F350. As he came over a rise in the trail, he ran over Schwingle, who was sitting along the side of the trail. Schwingle later died from her injuries.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers concerning the county designating over $400,0000 over one year for the Sawyer County Fentanyl Awareness Team/Campaign, especially in light that there have been 11 confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths in the county so far in 2023, with the likelihood upon confirmation of that rising to 13 soon.
