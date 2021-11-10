(Article updated as of Wednesday, Nov. 10)
Hayward Intermediate School students will be featured in a Veterans Day video, which will be available for viewing on the Hayward School District Facebook and You Tube pages as of 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
The video will include the Pledge of Allegiance, patriotic songs, and essays on “What Veterans Day Means to me,” recited by students Jackson Wolf and Brayden Clapero.
Thursday, Nov. 11
The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe and Honor the Earth Pow Wow Committee will host a Veterans Day Pow Wow at the Sevenwinds Conference Center.
There will be grand entries at 1 p.m. and 7 pm., with a break and feast at 5 p.m.
The host drums will be the LCO Soldiers Drum and Pipestone Creek. WOJB 88.9 FM will do a live broadcast.
All veterans in attendance will be recognized by name and service and receive a gift.
Special note: Per LCO Tribal Governing Board policy, all persons attending the pow wow will be required to wear face coverings, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday, Nov. 13
American Legion Post 218 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7233 will host a Veterans Day dinner and program at 5:30 p.m. at the Hayward Veterans and Community Center. They will honor Richard “Rick” Richter as Veteran of the Year and Connie Vallem as Veterans Auxiliary Member of the Year. Larry’s Drifters Band will play at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $15 per plate. To reserve tickets, call the Vets Center at 715-634-2558.
Sunday, Nov. 14
The Park Center in Hayward will host a free movie at 1 p.m.,”The Monuments Men.”
