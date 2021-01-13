Two persons were injured in a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 77 near the Birkebeiner Trail bridge Thursday, Jan. 7.
At 2:39 p.m. Jan. 7, the Sawyer County dispatch was notified of a single vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 77 near the Birkie Bridge. Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies assisted by Sawyer Count EMS responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, deputies found a red 2005 Chevrolet Equinox in the westbound ditch with severe front end damage. The vehicle had been traveling westbound when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and struck a tree.
The driver of the vehicle, Joyce C. Hammond, 30, of Hayward and her passenger, Charles B. Gokey, 41, also of Hayward, were transported by ambulance to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, Chief Deputy Joe Sajdera said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.