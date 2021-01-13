Two persons were injured in a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 77 near the Birkebeiner Trail bridge Thursday, Jan. 7.

At 2:39 p.m. Jan. 7, the Sawyer County dispatch was notified of a single vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 77 near the Birkie Bridge. Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies assisted by Sawyer Count EMS responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies found a red 2005 Chevrolet Equinox in the westbound ditch with severe front end damage. The vehicle had been traveling westbound when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Joyce C. Hammond, 30, of Hayward and her passenger, Charles B. Gokey, 41, also of Hayward, were transported by ambulance to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, Chief Deputy Joe Sajdera said.

