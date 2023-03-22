Two Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey players have been voted to the Middle Border All-Conference first team for the 2022-23 season: Senior defenseman Monte Goold and junior forward Maddox Achtor.

Monte scored 23 goals and had 19 assists this season for 42 points. Maddox had 25 goals and 12 assists for 37 points.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments