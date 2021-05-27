An Ashland area man and woman have been arrested for possession of a large amount of heroin and cocaine during a traffic stop on Hwy. 63 in Hayward Sunday, May 24.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that at 3:38 a.m. May 24, Sawyer County deputies executed a traffic stop on a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze on U.S. Hwy. 63 near Beal Avenue in Hayward. The vehicle was stopped for multiple traffic violations.
During the course of the stop, Sawyer County K-9 “Trace” alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and located 271 grams (9.55 ounces) of heroin with an approximate value of $20,000, 8.5 grams of cocaine, controlled substances (pills), multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash.
As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Matthew D. Jackson, 27, of Ashland for possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jackson also received traffic citations for failure to stop at a stop sign, driving without a valid license and resisting an officer/failure to stop/fleeing.
Deputies also arrested a female passenger, Keshia L. Wilmer, 27, of Glidden for possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
Both Jackson and Wilmer are being held in the Sawyer County Jail on cash bonds. Their initial court appearances are scheduled for June 1.
