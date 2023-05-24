Numerous Hayward Hurricanes track and field team members are advancing to the May 25 Arcadia sectional based on their qualifying efforts at the WIAA Division 2 regional in Rice Lake Monday, May 22.

The top four in each event at the regional advance to the sectional. First place winners for the Canes were Avery Poppe in the girls high jump and Elliott Kuehl in the boys 200-meter dash.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments