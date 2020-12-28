April 18, 1963 — December 22, 2020
Troy Morgan, 57, of Hayward passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Troy Karl Morgan was born April 18, 1963, in Hayward, the son of Howard and Carol (Laska) Morgan. He was raised in Hayward and in his youth he was active with the 4H program and served as chairman for the state 4H. He also was instrumental in restarting the log rolling program in the Lumberjack Bowl and served as an instructor for several years. He was also a member of the high school band, which began his interest and passion for drum and bugle corps. Troy graduated in 1981 and attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison for a year and then joined the Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps. He moved to Chicago, where he became a choreographer and instructor for the Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps. Troy moved to Houston, Texas, to work for Continental Airlines, where he worked in the customer service section. He became a supervisor for the airline and transitioned with the company to United Airlines. While working for the airlines he was able to travel extensively, which was a favorite pastime of his. After 23 years of working with the airlines he moved back to Hayward, where he was active on numerous boards, including the Hayward Veterans Center, First Lutheran Church, the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors, the Board for Economic Development and UW-Extension Committee. He also worked as an instructor at WITC and was a member of the First Lutheran Church. Troy was a great organizer and often used this gift to help his community and friends.
Troy is survived by his father, Howard Morgan of Hayward; mother, Carol Knudson of Hayward; three siblings, Brett (Cherie) Morgan, Scott Morgan and Kelly (Brett) Poppe, all of Hayward; and three nephews, Jackson Morgan and Tanner and Trevor Poppe.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A celebration of Troy’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hayward Music Boosters, 10320 Greenwood Lane, Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
