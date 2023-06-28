Speaker asks road be closed to ATVs

Ben Kurtzweil speaks to the Town of Hayward Board, asking that a residential subdivision road, West Lane, be closed to ATV traffic.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Town of Hayward chairperson Stephanie Laakson told about 25 people attending the town board’s June 13 meeting that a town facilities planning committee will meet monthly or more frequently to review the condition and needs for the town hall, highway department and fire department.

A study conducted for the town in 2018 by Derrick Capra of Legend Architecture “outlined and highlighted the serious condition of the town facilities,” Laakson said. “Currently it is the town board’s belief that the highway department has the most critical need.”

  

