Brayden Clapero smashes a pumpkin to the pavement at the municipal parking lot near the City of Hayward fire hall Tuesday, Nov. 1. The post-Halloween fun event was hosted by Dalton Hessel.
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
A question to Sawer County Record readers whether they are planning on voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.