120 years ago
July 4, 1901: The forger, who has operated so extensively in passing forged checks for the past three or four months in northern Wisconsin, was arrested in St. Paul last Friday and taken to Barron, where he will be tried by the Barron county court for passing bogus checks on parties at Cumberland and Turtle Lake. Our people here, who contributed quite liberally in cashing his bogus checks, will simply have to wait until after he has served his sentence for passing forged paper on Barron county people. There are several counties that want him, and if they all act when their turn rolls around, he is liable to spend a large portion of the rest of his life in prison.
Don’t wear an ill-fitting corn-growing, quickly worn-out shoe, when you can buy Gotzian’s perfect shoes at the same price, none other quite as good. Sold at the Company store. Don’t buy a hat “just as good as a Gordon” when you know it is not. Can only be had at the Company’s store. Don’t swelter in heat when you can buy all “hot weather goods” at a reduction in price at the Company’s store. Don’t pay a big price for your groceries because “he is a good fellow,” but buy where you can get the most and best. It is at the Company store. Don’t! If you don’t want to save money, don’t read the daily bulletin of bargains at the Company’s store. Don’t! If you pay too much for your goods, because you do not trade at the Company’s store, don’t complain to those who do, and get the best for the least money. Don’t miss the closing out bargains in straw and linen hats at the Company’s store, one-fourth off each hat. Don’t walk, when you can ride a Hayward Special, one piece crank bicycle worth $25.00, now only $20, at the Company’s store.
90 years ago
June 25, 1931: Hayward’s first bass nursing pond is proving to be a great success. The fish committee of the Rod and Gun Club inspected the pond which is under the Supervision of Ed. Collett, and found millions of little bass already hatched. The fry is growing rapidly and will soon be to the size for stocking. The outcome of the experiment is far beyond the expectations of the committee. Wm. Collett, very much interested in the project, has assisted his brother, Ed., and Pete Peterson in keeping the screens clear of refuse. Wm. Collett predicts that if only ten per cent of the hatch matures, the pond will be too small to hold them all. More ponds will be installed next year.
An ad announced the new Ford Standard Sedan, a beautiful five-passenger car, with longer, wider body, and attractive, comfortable interior. The slanting windshield is made of Triplex safety plate glass. You can now have the new Ford delivered with safety glass in all windows and doors at slight additional cost. The price of the new Ford Standard Sedan is $590, f.o.b. Detroit.
On Sunday, June 28: Jack Frost Lodge, better known to the residents of Sawyer County as the Schroyer estate, will hold open house. Until the past year this beautiful estate has been a private residence and there has been little or no opportunity for Hayward townspeople to enter its grounds. In response to the many inquiries as to whether Jack Frost Lodge is a private club or fraternal order, the owners, Dr. Harold W. and Mrs. Miller, have set aside this Sunday to announce to the people in this locality that the lodge is open to the public. Few realize that there is such a resort in this vicinity where one may find the ultimate in comfort, beauty and luxury without the usual resort atmosphere.
75 years ago
June 20, 1946: Chester Bingamon of Brownston, Ill., and Oliver Strawbridge of Green Valley, Ill., recently purchased the Smith Lake Resort from Jack Keehner, former owner. Mr. Bingamon and Mr. Strawbridge were classmates while attending Illinois College, Jacksonville. They both served with the armed forces during the war. Mr. Bingamon was with the U.S. Navy, and Mr. Strawbridge was a pilot with the Air Corps. Mr. Bingamon received his honorable discharge on April 19 as Lieutenant, having served as a commanding officer of an L.S.M. His classmate, a P-31 pilot in China, was discharged last December. Smith Lake Resort consists of seven fully equipped housekeeping cabins, and the lake has been noted for its jumbo crappies, northerns, bass and panfish. Jack Keehner has kept the Smith Lake pavilion and tavern property and he will continue to operate it.
Preparations for the Hayward Homecoming Fourth of July celebration are nearing completion. For those who play golf, plan to enter the tournament. Two prizes have been donated by Major W.A. Radzinski of the Boy’s Camp – one cup for the ladies and one for the men. The Kuta brothers report that since the recent rains the course is improving each day.
50 years ago
June 24, 1971: Hayward goes into its first real “swinging” weekend of the 1971 summer season beginning Friday with the entire community and thousands of visitors in the area, preparing for the 22nd annual observance of the Hayward National Musky Festival. The annual celebration honoring the fighting Musky will officially get underway with the opening of the huge fishing contest sponsored by the Lions Club in cooperation with the Musky Festival Association. Last year, a record number of 75 Muskys were registered, weighing 1,186 pounds. This amount far surpassed the 1969 registration of 44 Muskys. Saturday is “Children’s Day” and Hayward High School Coach Rod Lundberg and his helpers will be running the day-time shows. In the afternoon the spotlight moves to Lumberjack Bowl at Historyland on CTH “B,” where for the fifth year in a row, a Sawyer County “All-around Lumberjack” will be named following contests with small and large chain saws, single bucking and two-man bucking. Defending champion is Dick Pfister, who has won the title two times, last year and again in 1968. The Lumberjack events will be followed by a Junior Log Rolling contests in which local junior birling enthusiasts will attempt to dump their partner into the cooling waters of Lake Hayward. The finale of the entire weekend comes about Sunday with a parade starting at 2 p.m., followed by special drum and bugle competition in the Co-op Shopping Center parking lot. Hayward’s own Benny Jenson, who holds the title of “the World’s Worst Irish Tenor,” will sing between drum and bugle demonstrations.
Company B, 724th Engineer Battalion which consists of the Hayward and Spooner National Guard, received the Eisenhower Trophy for calendar year 1970 and the Army National Guard Superior Unit Award at ceremonies at Camp McCoy Wisconsin on Friday, June 18th. The Eisenhower Trophy and the Superior Unit Award were presented to CPT. Steven Bauer, Hayward, by Governor Patrick Lucey and Maj. General James J. Lison, State Adjutant General. The Hayward National Guard has won the Eisenhower trophy five previous years.
40 years ago
June 24, 1981: A few minutes before 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, a police escort will drive up Hwy. 27 into Hayward, lights flashing, leading a handful of runners into the city-runners from the Wild River Runners Club who will be on the final leg of a jaunt from Madison. In their hands will be a proclamation, signed by Governor Dreyfus, declaring June 28-July 7 as the Hayward/Namekagon Valley Centennial Celebration. Headlining the opening moments of the 10-day extravaganza will be the Musky Festival-Centennial Parade. According to organizers, it is anticipated the 1981 parade will be the largest ever in Hayward, as the Musky Festival and Centennial celebrations combine for the event.
Crowned by 1980 Musky Festival Queen Cynthia Rau, Vicky Young was named the royal lady for the Centennial year festival, while Sheri Sheptick, 17, was deemed first runner-up and received the Publicity Award, and Susan Honigmann, 20, was named second runner-up.
The day that all hirsute Haywardites have been anxiously awaiting is drawing near. The long awaited day of reckoning for the Sawyer County Record’s Centennial Beard Growing Contest is at hand. Emceeing the event will be The Record’s own (cleanshaven) Rick Olivo. Prizes will be awarded for the best beard, the worst beard, and the longest beard. The longest beard will be determined by actual measurement from the tip of the chin to the end of the longest whisker.
