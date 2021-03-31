120 years ago
April 4, 1901: Livingston & Wightman, who during the winter shipped their outfit of buggies and carriages away to be repaired and repainted, are now getting them back. The boys intend to keep up the good reputation of the institution if money can do it.
The mill started up yesterday morning for the season. There is considerable ice in the pond yet, in fact hardly any has disappeared except near the mill where it was reached and broke up by different modes. Quite a body of snow still remains in portions of the mill yards but a few days of hot sun or a warm rain will remove those obstacles.
The opening at the millinery parlors of Mrs. E. C. Wilcox Saturday evening last was quite a successful affair. The ladies of Hayward were out in force and had the pleasure of seeing the largest display of spring millinery ever brought to Hayward. The Ramsdell Orchestra engaged for the occasion and rendered several selections, which were duly appreciated. Supper was served at ten o’clock.
90 years ago
April 2, 1931: Wm. Lindquist, who has served in the U. S. Navy for the past 15 years, is here spending a long waited for vacation at the home of his mother, Mrs. Christine Lindquist. Bill has been a faithful servant to Uncle Sam. He has traveled around the world and has entered every port where our naval ships have been privileged to enter.
He was solicited to enter service on the submarine of the Wilkins expedition, which will endeavor to find the North Pole by submarine.
Bill promises to relate some of his experiences while serving in the Navy, which will be published in the Record soon.
75 years ago
April 4, 1946: After twenty-five years of continuous operation by the Brockmueller family, beautiful Moccasin Lodge on Lac Courte Oreilles has been sold. The sale was made by E. O. Eggert, local real estate broker.
The new owners, Michael Solovieff and Serge Bagnucoff of Wayne, Mich., are taking immediate possession.
Messrs. Solovieff and Bagnucoff also purchased and took over Spray’s Bar on April 1. Louie Spray will continue to manage the place until the new owners are thoroughly familiar with conducting their new business. Louie’s record muskies will remain on display for the many tourists who frequent our fair city to enthusiastically view as in the past.
60 years ago
March 30, 1961: Myron Tripp, former Hayward resident, has been appointed foreman at the Badger Shaving Supply is announced by Frank Malkewicz. He sold his interest in wood laminating company in Phoenix, Arizona to accept the new position. Mr. Tripp and his wife, Florence, and family have moved to Hayward. The two children, a boy and girl, are attending Hayward schools. Welcome to Hayward.
The Hayward Moose Lodge will again furnish transportation to handicapped and elderly people from their homes, rest home or the hospital to and from the church of their choice on Easter Sunday.
Please help the Easter Sunday Car Lift Project by getting the calls in early so arrangements can be made for your transportation. Call Hayward 26.
50 years ago
April 1, 1971: Nearly 200 school officials attended the hearing of the state legislature Join Finance Committee in Madison on Friday morning, concerning the educational phase of the Governor’s proposed budget. Among those present was the local school administrator, Arthur Spoolman.
While several phases of the education budget were strongly protested, the part receiving the greatest protest was that having to do with shifting the state’s share of teachers’ retirement and Social Security to local districts. Most school districts have determined that this added cost would exceed additional general aid proposed by the Governor.
Hayward, for example, would received approximately $60,000 more in general aid, but at the same time be required to expend between $80,000 and $90,000 more for these added costs.
40 years ago
April 1, 1981: This week marks the sixth visitor season for Hayward’s National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, and as the gates opened for the season April 1, a few changes were there to meet the more than 100,000 visitors expected in 1981.
Beginning this year, according to Bob Kutz, founder/administrator, the Hall will be open April 1 to December 1, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., four months less than previous seasons.
In the past years, the museum portion was located in the administration building, allowing visitors to have access to displays year round. But the displays have been moved into a new complex for the upcoming season, Kutz said, “now the museum will be in the separate five-building complex as well as in the big fish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.