95 years ago
Aug. 19, 1926: The mystery of Exeland’s electric plant, electric lights and electric power has been approaching the boiling point since last week’s issue of the News-Budget, in fact, the mystery has done more than that, it has extended over a large area of Rusk and Sawyer county villages, farm territory and lake summer resorts. Today, people in Exeland, Winter, Stone Lake, Draper, Radisson, Holcombe, Conrath, Sheldon, Lac Courte Oreilles and farm territory surrounding these places, are wondering about the electric lights and power promised them by one Paul Edwards, manager of the North Electric Light & Power Company of Bellingham and Sedro Woolley, Washington. All these people are wondering because Mr. Edwards left these parts on Thursday of last week for parts unknown. Edwards left his electrical projects in unfinished stages; he left his superintendent, W.E. Sawyer, and construction engineer, C.W. Moyer, and a crew of 14 men stranded in Exeland and Winter; he failed to pay bills in Exeland which are said to total more than $1000; and he left Ladysmith in a rented touring car owned by a local liveryman. He hasn’t been seen since. Some checks given out by Edwards have been refused by banks and others have come back marked “no funds.”
75 years ago
Aug. 15, 1946: At a meeting of the board of directors of the Sawyer County Fair Association, it was decided to cancel the annual County Fair, at the request of the Health Officer of the City of Hayward, because of the prevalence of polio in nearby communities.
Yesterday, Wednesday, August 14, marked the first anniversary of victory in World War II. On that day one year ago hostilities with Japan ceased and plans went forward for the formal signing of unconditional surrender and the occupation of Japan on Sept. 2.
60 years ago
Aug. 10, 1961: A mosquito-bitten and exhausted inmate of the state prison camp at Gordon who escaped Monday was apprehended shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Eau Claire Lakes region north of here. “He seemed glad to be picked up,” said Sawyer County Sheriff, James Rankin. At the time he was picked up, he was still wearing his workfarm clothes. Arresting officers also noted that his pockets still contained quite a few cigarettes, which might indicate that he had planned his escape ahead of time. In checking for possible reasons for his break, the Record learned that he had been turned down on a plea for parole just recently and had appeared extremely despondent about it. Sheriff Rankin said Lewandowski was brought to the prison camp from the Waupun state prison where he had 18 months to go on a four-year sentence on a sex crime conviction.
Lt. Charlene Suneson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Suneson, of Chicago, who have a summer home on the Namekagon River, is going to be the first woman Navy line officer to be assigned sea duty. She will be aboard the USS Mann. Lt. Suneson is also related to the Rufus Chappells of Springbrook.
50 years ago
Aug. 19, 1971: “50-years of grievances” will formally be presented by the Lac Courte Oreilles Chippewa Indian Band before representatives of the state, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Northern States Power Company when the four groups meet at Reserve on Friday, August 27. The meeting is the outcome of the Band’s withdrawal from a takeover of the Chippewa Flowage dam earlier this month made on the promise of Governor Lucey that he would personally meet with Tribal leaders. Major points of the Tribe’s grievances center around the facts that they claim the original license granted to Northern States Power Company to operate the dam and flowage created by backing up waters of the Chippewa River, was invalid, and even if valid, the power company has not lived up to the terms of the lease.
The Hayward Country Club marked the “official” opening of a second nine holes of golf Sunday with an “area news media” golf tournament and luncheon in the new two-story clubhouse addition. The course, 18 holes with watered fairways and bent grass greens, is the only one of its kind between Superior to the north and Eau Claire to the south.
40 years ago
Aug. 12, 1981: The 1981 Sawyer County Fair set an attendance record for recent years by drawing 6,250 people, despite occasional rain showers on Saturday and Sunday.
Allegations of police brutality and harassment of Lac Courte Oreilles tribal members have brought demands that the City of Hayward conduct investigations into the charges and that steps be taken to redress what the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Board said were the “deep concerns of tribal members in dealing with the Hayward police department and the Hayward City Council.”
