95 years ago
July 29, 1926: Mrs. Ledbetter had an experience with a runaway horse one day last week which she will not forget for some time. While coming down the Deverel hill, south of town, her horse became frightened and started to run. Mrs. Ledbetter was equal to the occasion until in some manner the bridle on the horse came unfastened. She well managed the horse until it arrived close to a wire fence, when she jumped, receiving several wire cuts about her arms.
The Hayward Golf Club Company, Hayward, Wisconsin, extends an invitation to all residents, property owners and summer visitors of Sawyer County, to join this Club. The Club has purchased forty acres of land in fee simple and has bought forty acres more on a land contract and a nine hole golf course is already in play on this land.
75 years ago
July 25, 1946: After vigorous protest against a four-day season on everything by sportsmen of the northern counties, the State Conservation Commission on Wednesday set a nine-day buck season.
“Don’t swim in polluted water,” says The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis in its list of safeguards against polio. As a protective measure, the local beach has been closed to swimming by order of the health officer, until further notice. At present no cases of the dreaded disease have been reported in this immediate vicinity, although the number of cases of polio in nearby communities is reported to be increasing.
60 years ago
July 20, 1961: The HHS addition and the Stone Lake school will provide much needed space together with modern and adequate up-to-date facilities. Present planning for the new Stone Lake school is to house approximately 70 students, grades 1-7, from that immediate area. Those students will enjoy and have the use of an all-purpose gym, with school lunch kitchen, showers, built-in lockers and an office-clinic-library. The HHS addition will feature ten large classrooms, a Board of Education administrative area, teacher conference room, washroom and locker facilities, together with a beautiful library and library workroom facilities.
50 years ago
July 29, 1971: For the 12th time in as many years, Hayward will host one of America’s most outstanding sports events — the Lumberjack World Championships including the World’s Log Rolling Championships. Phillip Scott, 23, Barrington, Nova Scotia, the quick and clever world log rolling champion, and winner of the title in 1968 and 1970, will be back in town to take on all comers in the 49th renewal of the World’s Log Rolling Championships.
The staff conducting a federally-funded Wisconsin Indian Teacher Corps program in Hayward the next two years has been announced, according to Director Terrance Snowden of Stevens Point State University. Hayward will be one of seven school districts served by the program aiming at development of an improved home-school-community experiences for native American families.
40 years ago
July 22, 1981: While half a million workers who move the nation’s mail threatened to strike early this week as wage talks and negotiations on a new contract were underway, it was reported that the 19 postal workers in Hayward had “no intentions to go.”
Fred Scheer, Hayward, and older sister Judy Scheer Hoeschler, La Crosse, have their sights set on a brother/sister championship in the July 24, 25 and 26 World Logrolling Championships in Hayward. Judy, who retired after winning her fifth straight women’s professional title in 1977, is returning to action this year. Fred, who has two titles to his credit, will be out to avenge a 1980 loss to Nova Scotian Phil Scott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.