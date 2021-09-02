95 years ago
Sept. 2, 1926: Jake Matula, who horribly slashed his wife with a razor and inflicted ugly wounds about her face and body last Wednesday morning, was captured by a posse at his farm home Sunday evening. After he committed this awful deed and before escaping into the woods he made the threat to his wife that he would return to kill the entire family, poison the stock and burn the buildings.
A new fire-control fire district for Sawyer County has been organized. Eight or ten steel towers from 64 to 76 feet high will be erected on high elevations throughout the two counties. On each of these towers there will be a watchman stationed during the fall and spring dry seasons. Each station will be connected by telephone.
75 years ago
Aug. 29, 1946: Miss Inez Sabin, County Superintendent of Schools, announces that Sawyer county schools will remain closed until Monday, September 16, as a precaution to prevent the spread of polio.
An ad announced the opening of a new Texaco Service station, managed by Lloyd Bushland, south of Hayward on Highway 27. The station distributed Firestone products.
60 years ago
Aug. 24, 1961: Richard Levake, formerly of Stone Lake, now a resident of Phoenix, Arizona, has developed a new plastic process which has launched a new industry in Arizona. A feature article in the magazine, “Arizona Roadrunner,” published by the Arizona Motor Transport Association, tells of Levake’s experiments with developing a new type plastic furniture and fixtures despite advice from experts that “it couldn’t be done.”
Two separate reliable reports of moose observations have been received by Norman Stone, District Game Manager at Grantsburg. Three fishermen saw a moose crossing the St. Croix River into Wisconsin and a party of sightseers reported observing a large animal believed to be a moose on the Crex Meadows Wildlife Area. Coincidentally, this was within one-half mile of this place where the dead moose was discovered last November.
50 years ago
Sept. 2, 1971: Close to 200 persons, meeting outside of the Community Hall at Reserve Friday, heard both Governor Patrick Lucey and Senator Gaylord Nelson express sympathy to members of the Lac Courte Oreilles Chippewa Indians as they presented a number of grievances against Northern States Power. Both supported the proposed recapture of the Chippewa Flowage and the return of some 6,000 acres of land to the local Band.
Special ribbon-cutting ceremonies for construction of a $4 million lodge just north of the Mt. Telemark Ski area at Cable were held Friday with Telemark Land Co. president Tony Wise, Hayward, and Gov. Patrick Lucey participating. The Hayward firm is building the convention and air-travel-oriented establishment and will manage it.
40 years ago
Aug. 26, 1981: Attorney General Bronson C. LaFollette Friday asked Federal District Court Judge James E. Doyle, Sr. to enjoin the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe from enforcing its fishing regulations against non-members on all navigable lakes and streams within the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation in Sawyer County. Several weeks ago, the Tribe began enforcing its fishing regulations by confiscating fishing equipment or requiring the posting of a $49 bond against non-members for fishing without a tribal license, according to LaFollette’s office.
Hayward School Board members watched as board member Joanne Lamphear adds a diagram of the new building to a collection of items to be sealed in the cornerstone of the new high school. The items included the Sawyer County Record Centennial issue, a 1981 Sawyer County plat book, a Centennial HHS annual, and a 1981 student handbook.
