95 years ago
Sept. 16, 1926: Word comes from Draper that early on Sunday morning a woodshed and garage, together with things stored therein, had burned on the place of T.J. Converse, town chairman. Mr. and Mrs. Converse were away from home at the time on a visit. Several weeks ago a charge of dynamite was exploded on the school grounds adjoining the Converse home as a warning. These lawless acts are the result of a protest to county authorities by Mr. Converse on conditions at Draper. A few months ago a young girl, inmate of a sporting house there, was brutally torn to pieces and murdered by a couple of men, supposedly crazed with moonshine. The affair was hushed up, but Mr. Converse demanded that conditions be cleaned up.
James G. Martin, who will be remembered here by the older residents as manager of the Company’s Store, is now a big cherry grower and packer in Door County, this state. He has been very successful in this venture.
75 years ago
Sept. 12, 1946: This community joins with others throughout the state in tribute to the Poplar, Wis., ace of aces by opening a week long appeal for aid on behalf of the Bong Memorial Foundation which seeks to perpetuate the memory of deeds of Wisconsin’s heroes, as symbolized by the valor of Major Bong, through scholarships in engineering at the University of Wisconsin and the erection of a shrine at Poplar.
The Hayward grade and high schools will open for the school year on Monday morning. Sawyer county rural schools will also open on Monday. Postponement of the opening of schools was due to possibilities of a polio epidemic.
60 years ago
Aug. 31, 1961: A total of 38 fires burned 35.85 acres in Sawyer County during the spring fire season ending June 30, 1961, and caused a damage of $1,288.00, according to Algot Hanson, District Forest Ranger. Of the thirty eight fires in the county, twenty one burned less than ¼ acre, and seventeen burned more than ¼ acre but less than ten acres.
Ads throughout this edition thanked the community for helping prevent forest fires and warning people about the future of timber crops if forest fires are not prevented.
50 years ago
Sept. 16, 1971: The Navy Friday informed Sen. Gaylord Nelson via a hand-delivered message that it will withdraw all but $200,000 from its Project Sanguine budget request of $2.14 million to study burying Sanguine antennas in deep underground tunnels in northern Wisconsin. The Navy took this step after it had learned that Nelson planned to introduce an amendment on the Senate Floor this week to withhold Sanguine funds until the serious environmental and scientific questions about the huge project are resolved.
A special fly-in and dedication for Marvin F. Flowers will be featured at the Cable Airport and the Cable Congregational Church on Sunday. The dedication is being arranged by former students of Marvin Flowers who has been chief instructor at the Frankfort Aviation Service, Frankfort, Ill., since the field opened eight years ago.
40 years ago
Sept. 9, 1981: Sawyer County law officials continued a scaled-down search of the local area this week for a man suspected to be Brian L. Hussong, 31, who escaped Friday, Aug. 28, from the custody of the Fox Lake Correctional Institution, Fox Lake, where he was serving a life sentence for first degree murder. Although there have been no sightings in the local vicinity of the man fitting Hussong’s description since Tuesday, Sept. 1, Sawyer County Sheriff Ernest Lein reported this week that officials were still checking cabins in the area and following up on recent leads regarding the fugitive.
With flashing lights and beeping sounds, the science and technology of computers has come to Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa High School. Computerized Assisted Instruction at the high school is now an integral part of the school’s learning process.
