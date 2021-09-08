95 years ago
Sept. 9, 1926: The political war that was staged for Sept. 7 has been fought. The victors and vanquished fought hard. In the senatorial race the fight was hotly contested and the present incumbent, Irvine L. Lenroot, has conceded his defeat by the present governor, John J. Blaine, by a majority of nearly 25,000. The congressional fight was hard fought in this district and from latest reports, it appears that H.H. Peavey, incumbent, will be the victor.
A rumor was circulated during the past Primary campaign that John Berger announced himself as a candidate for the office of County Clerk with a full understanding with the present incumbent, Elmer Anderson. In justice to his friends, Berger took this means to state such a rumor was a falsehood.
75 years ago
Sept. 5, 1946: During the past week-end, temperatures during the night dropped to freezing, damaging garden crops which still needed a couple of weeks of growing weather, also causing considerable discomfort to vacationists in the area.
The Hayward Chamber of Commerce has again proven its optimism of the future of Hayward, and has displayed its confidence by providing facilities for expansion and development of manufacturing, industry and housing. At a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce last Friday evening it was decided to purchase the Joseph Kohout, Jr. lands consisting of 105 acres lying between the railroad tracks and the Namakagon River and bordering on State Highway 27, all within the boundaries of the city limits. The members present were unanimous in forming a corporation to be known as the Hayward Development Company.
60 years ago
Aug. 31, 1961: The Hayward Chamber of Commerce was notified Monday of the fact that the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers will hold their annual fall convention in the Hayward Area. The unit will headquarter at the Farnham Tigercat Resort. It is expected that about 60 to 75 writers and broadcasters will attend.
Mrs. Joe Mueller of St. Louis, Mo., caught her first Musky under the tutorship of Hayward guide Larry Levake while vacationing with her husband, Dr. Mueller, and children at Sand Beach Lodge on Lac Courte Oreilles. The lunker weighed in at 34 pounds and measured 50 inches. It was the eighteenth Musky for Larry in 22 days of guiding.
50 years ago
Sept. 9, 1971: The crowning achievement of the Forest Lodge nature projects was reached with the recent dedication of the newly completed museum. Located adjacent to the connected Forest Lodge in Cable. This new building is the most recent contribution to the community, funded by the Mary Livingston Griggs-Mary Griggs Burke Foundation.
The Record offered a special deal for back-to-college students. They could keep up with hometown news, learn about family and friends in pictures and stories, delivered anywhere in the United States for only $3.50 through June 1, 1972.
40 years ago
Sept. 2, 1981: A manhunt was underway Monday and Tuesday in central Sawyer County for a man tentatively identified as a convicted murderer who escaped from the Fox Lake Correctional Institute located in southern Wisconsin last Friday. The man identified as Brian L. Hussong, 31, who was convicted in the 1971 murder of a DNR warden Neil LaFave, 32, whose decapitated body was found about three months after he disappeared. It was reported LaFave died of gunshot wounds and was decapitated with a shovel. According to Sawyer County Sheriff Ernest Lein, a man fitting Hussong’s description was reportedly observed in Hayward Sunday night when two Hayward city police officers noted an automobile driving down Iowa Avenue. As one of the officers went to talk to the driver, the suspect struck the officer in the face.
The new high school in Hayward is ready for occupancy, announced Robert Schmidt, Hayward High School principal, Monday night as board members met in a special session to plan dedication ceremonies for the facility.
