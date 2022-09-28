Community member come out to support board at conclusion of teachers' strike

The Sept. 28, 1972 issue of the Sawyer County Record featured two photos of community members who came out at the conclusion of a four-day teachers’s strike to show their support for the school board and teachers who didn’t strike.

95 years ago

Oct. 13, 1927: The Hayward Publicity Association (the name of an organization that ought to be changed to a more appropriate name for an organization of this kind) held an interesting meeting in the Hayward American Legion Log Cabin, built by the hands of men who have learned the value of co-operation, On Monday evening Oct. 10. Were you there? The call was sent to every member of the association to be there as important business was to be transacted. Many members attended but not as many as was expected.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments