95 years ago
Aug. 12, 1926: Early logging days and the time of moccasins and tepees are recalled in an exhibit of relics by the Ojibwa Land Colonization Co. of Sawyer County. An Indian birch canoe, a lumberman’s bateau, a white man’s dugout, several ox bows and three huge pine logs are stored under a shelter and displayed to the public.
Owners of land around Wisconsin lakes are prevented by law from closing highways leading to the lakes or from barring public fishing on the waters according to the ruling made by the attorney general.
75 years ago
Aug. 8, 1946: Due to increased price of milk to the farmers which we (City Dairy) are compelled to meet, set by the large creameries, we have no alternative but to raise our bottle milk price to 15 cents per quart, to take effect at once.
As a precautionary measure against the spreading of polio to the Hayward area, the Chamber of Commerce has cancelled future Indian dances scheduled for August. In conjunction with this measure, the health authorities are urging parents to keep their children, 16 years of age and younger, from all public gatherings as much as possible.
60 years ago
Aug. 3, 1961: Eleven-year old Tom Heinrich picked up his second Musky of his life while fishing out of Hel-Mar Resort on Lac Courte Oreilles. The fish weighed 12 ½ lbs. and measured 35 inches long.
The fact that Hayward has proved to be the finest location for holding lumberjack championships came Sunday when the International Roleo Association voted to again hold the world championships in Hayward for the third year in a row.
Mrs. Elizabeth Le Tourneau, Hayward high school rural homemaking instructor, will be honored for ten years of service to rural homemaking education in Wisconsin at the 31st annual conference for high school instructors in federally aided programs of home economics.
50 years ago
Aug. 12, 1971: Despite the fact that its 50-year lease from the Federal Power Commission on the Chippewa Flowage has expired as of last Saturday Northern States Power Co. still holds a license to operate the dam which created the Flowage. As of Tuesday no formal decision on the renewal of the license had been made and according to Federal Power Commission member John Carver, one may not be made for some time. The firm will continue in control of the dam until such a decision is made.
The Sawyer County Fair will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, August 16, 17 and 18 in the Hayward High School. This year the Fine Arts and Educational Fair has been combined with the regular County Fair to bring the public a bigger and better Fair.
40 years ago
Aug. 5, 1981: A Chippewa Falls fisherman found dead in the bottom of his boat on Grindstone Lake in Sawyer County Saturday died of electrocution, Sawyer County Coroner Albert Bloom has ruled, after he was apparently struck by lightning. Michael G. Malone, 35, was dead on arrival at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, after a group of people staying in a nearby cabin found him in the bottom of his boat. According to County Coroner Bloom, several boats had been congregated in an area on Grindstone Lake when a thunderstorm moved into the vicinity. Noting only one boat left in the area after the storm began, a group of people in a nearby cabin went out to check the boat and found Malone’s body.
A sudden downpour of 1.76 inches of rain in an hour’s time on Monday, August 3, flooded a low lying section of Highway 63 near the Northern Lakes Co-op Shopping Center. Although the thunderstorms that produced this deluge rumbled with lightning and thunder, Lake Superior District Power Company reported only a couple of strikes to the Ashland-Hayward highline which knocked out power for a few seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.