95 years ago
Aug. 5, 1926: Everett H. Marshall, a junior in the university electrical engineering school, is the new operator of WIBA, The Capital Times and Strand theater radio station. He is the owner of amateur station 9BBZ, at Hayward, Wis., his home town.
Seeley, Phipps and Leonard will celebrate the passing of the first quarter century since the coming of the farmer. Early day “trail blazers” will speak of the country as it was a half century ago — others will review the early local history and tell of their pioneer experiences — still others will discuss our agricultural, social and economics future.
75 years ago
Aug. 1, 1946: This region was hit by severe electrical storms and heavy rains during the past week-end, causing much damage. At about 4:30 Monday morning, a $40,000 fire swept the Lakewoods Resort on Namakagon Lake near Cable. The fire destroyed the main building which included the lodge, kitchen, dining room, office and recreation room, and also destroyed one cottage. The Lakewoods is owned by Phil Young. Early Monday morning during the storm, lightning struck the William Sands and Robert Bjorkquist homes in this city, causing slight damage.
An apparently valid and serious complaint against one of the outlying, small gas station and grocery store combinations in our Wisconsin Indian Head Country has been registered. This is the first complaint of like nature to be called to our attention in our ten years of operation. The operator has never been a member of our association. It seems that it was a case of gross misrepresentation and the result was that a fine couple of outdoor lovers spent less than 24 hours in our area, but at a cost of what should have covered an approximate week.
60 years ago
July 27, 1961: Prowlers who broke into the A and W Root Beer stand early Saturday morning made off with about $40 in change, but overlooked a jar of pennies and silver dollars totaling much more. Authorities fix the time of the robbery at about 3:37 a.m., as the prowlers pulled the cord of a night light, which stopped the clock at the stand. Entrance was gained by breaking a rear window and turning the lock.
One of the highlights of annual meeting of the Hayward Community Schools Monday evening was an informal report by Lyman Williamson, building committee chairman, on the progress of the new addition to Hayward High School. Mr. Williamson stated that it appears that the new facilities will be ready when school opens, the day after Labor Day.
50 years ago
Aug. 5, 1971: Fifteen-year old Haywardite Phoebe Morgan stood off all challengers this past weekend to take the women’s log rolling crown, thereby giving this host community its first world title ever in the World Lumberjack Championships. In taking the title she beat out 14-year old Penni McCool, Lewiston, Idaho before a record one-day crowd of over 5,000 persons at the final day’s action Sunday. And it all took place during a pouring rain with all spectators remaining to see the outcome of the match — for Phoebe, it was all sunshine.
About 100 Indians remained camped at the Winter Dam at the Southern end of the world-famous Chippewa Flowage, staging what they term a “protest” against the use of Chippewa Indian tribal lands by the Northern States Power Company, operator of the dam under federal license. The dam backs up water behind the structure, flooding some 17,000 acres of land, some of which the Indians lay claim to. The Indians, who are said to be made up of supporters of the American Indian Movement, are seeking the return of the dam and nearby lands to their possession, and the federal recapture of the entire region flooded by the flowage.
40 years ago
July 29,1981: It was a year of new and old faces at the World Logrolling Championships July 24-26, with five-time women’s World Champion Judy Scheer Hoeschler emerging from retirement to claim a sixth title and Escanaba, MI, birler Fred Sayklly, Jr., upsetting nine-time titlist Phil Scott for the men’s crown.
Differing perspectives on a pair of pressing natural resource questions kept a crowd of about 140 for nearly five hours at the Sawyer County Circuit Courtroom in Hayward Monday evening, July 27. The issues at hand were a proposal to establish a radioactive waste review board and a proposal to create a muskellunge stamp. Prior to the meeting, a news conference was held by 16 representatives of groups opposed to nuclear energy.
