120 years ago
July 18, 1901: A forged check for $56.95, bearing the signature of State Senator Riordan, was cashed here by Herman Korth. Senator Riordan is a brother of our John Riordan, and years ago was a resident of this city.
Assistant Adjt. E.B. Gray of the G.A.R. is sending out to post adjutants throughout the state a description of one J.W. Dunn, alias Dolan, alias Boyle, who has been posing as a pension examiner, and swindling veterans who draw pensions, telling them that their pension has been cut down but that for a small sum, ranging from $2 up to $10 he will fix things all right and have the pension continued at the old rate.
90 years ago
July 9, 1931: George Banks, a pioneer of Hayward, has been summoned to the Great Beyond. Mr. Banks was born at Sarpsborg, Norway, September 1, 1854. He came to America and located in this county in April, 1887. Mr. Banks, as an early settler, learned the hardships of pioneering and is recorded among those who made many sacrifices that the present generation could enjoy the improvements that were accomplished through the sacrifice.
A real gang of sportsmen were visitors in Hayward over the weekend as guests of Lou Greenberg, the “Rabbi” of Hayward and of Minneapolis at his summer home on Round Lake. Among the court conclave included Benny Haskel of Minneapolis, former light weight champion of Canada, who is so light now that the musky he hooked dragged him to shore; and Hy. Meyers of the same metropolis in the party, was sure Benny could land a knock-out on the chin of the fresh water tiger, but as Bob Levine of Eau Claire and Harry Cass of New York watched the battle, they just said, “I told you so; it can’t be done,” and asked Lou Greenberg what he thought about it and he remarked, “Tell your own story and stick to it.”
75 years ago
July 4, 1946: The former “Hayward” sign was much to small and could very easily be overlooked. The Chamber of Commerce has rectified this situation by erecting a very attractive sign at the south entrance of Hayward on Highway 63. The sign is six feet by 11 feet four inches, of rustic construction and painted with luminous paint so that the name of “Hayward” may be seen by those arriving after dark.
It seems possible now, in spite of this being one of the greatest travel and vacation seasons in years, that some of our resorts are going to find the month of August lighter in reservations than was expected. This will be true particularly in those regions and resorts that depend largely on the Chicago area for their clientele.
60 years ago
June 29, 1961: The Guide to Good Entertainment featured events such as rhythm bowling with the AMF Automatic Pinspotters at Johnson’s Anglers Tavern bowling alleys; a dance with music by the Peppers at the Phipps Tavern and Pavilion; a 4th of July weekend celebration at Chef Maurice’s Milwaukee Inn; and a firemen’s dance at the Stone Lake Legion Hall.
The danger of forest fire is still very great, warns the Wisconsin Conservation Department in the Hayward area. Extreme caution is urged by all campers, fishermen, picknickers and residents. Ninety-four fires, which have burned over 313 acres, have been reported up to this week.
50 years ago
July 8, 1971: The Bass Lake Badgers 4-H Club from Hayward was one of six clubs chosen to participate in the Wisconsin 4-H Club Conservation Award Tour recently held in the Wisconsin Dells. Clubs were selected to participate in the tour as recognition of outstanding conservation projects they conducted during the preceding year. The Bass Lake Badgers 4-H Club’s projects included a self-guided nature trail, roadside clean up, and planting 1,000 trees and 500 wildlife shrubs.
Judge Ward Winton said, “I am greatly pleased to speak at the dedication of this historical marker honoring Anthony J. Hayward, the founder of Hayward, and land marking the location of the big Hayward logging mill erected in the early 1880’s.”
