120 years ago
April 18, 1901: It is with a feeling of heartfelt sympathy and sorrow that we are called upon to chronicle the death of Ann Cavanaugh Phelan, who died very suddenly at the home of her son, Richard, Thursday evening April 11th, 1901.
The death of Mrs. Phelan removes from our midst a kind and noble woman. She passed away without suffering any illness except a slight pain in the head, which she complained of the morning of her death.
Mrs. Phelan was born in Ireland in the year of 1826, and when still a child her parents move to Peterborough, Canada, where they lived and died, and where her husband and four children also died, and where her remains were taken and buried by the side of those of her family who had preceded her to the better world.
Mrs. Phelan, though a resident her for 10 years, was a woman that enjoyed a wide acquaintance and numbered her friends by the hundreds. She was always the same uncomplaining, cheerful, gracious woman, the life of the company wherever she was. Her sudden death cast a gloom over the entire community.
90 years ago
April 16, 1931: The Red Wolf Comes as Does the Grim Reaper. Northern Wisconsin and especially Sawyer County, has again suffered the ravages of the Red Demon Fire this past week. Many miles of virgin and second growth timber were lost to posterity by careless individuals who set brush fires and allowed them to get beyond their control; also those who by neglect threw away a cigarette, a cigar, or failed to extinguish a camp fire.
The entire force of the Forest Rangers, those employed for service and volunteers, labored diligently to preserve the beautiful growth of timber that has always been a picturesque site of our great state, and labored fervently to protect the homes of those who were in the path of the on-rushing flames.
Regardless of their strenuous efforts, some homes throughout the northern part of the state, including some in Sawyer County, are memories of the past, the accumulations of a lifetime, vanished in moments.
75 years ago
April 16, 1946: The Bank of Spooner was robbed on Monday, April 13 by two young bandits with the assistance of two accomplices.
It is alleged that Costello planned the robbery with Bushey, another Spooner boy and man he became acquainted with who was in the bread line in Minneapolis, and another friend of his.
William Price, 28, and Robert Schwab, alias Robert O’Neill, both of Minneapolis, were accused of the actual robbery. They were arrested shortly after the holdup and the loot was recovered.
District Attorney Glen R. Douglas said they confessed and implicated Earl Costello, 24, University of Minnesota pre-medical student and son of a Spooner physician; Henry Norwick, 28, assistant cashier of the bank, and Charles Bushey, 23, Spooner, musician in an orchestra organized by Costello. They were accused of accessories before the fact.
60 years ago
April 23, 1961: The Fishery Division of the Wisconsin Conservation Department is now in the process of stocking lakes and streams in this area. Following is a list of the number of fish planted in Sawyer County according to John Chapin, Conservation Warden at Hayward.
Brunet River, 1,000 Brown Trout; Crooked Rapids Creek, 500 Brook Trout; Dead Creek, 1,00 Brook Trout; Eddy Creek, 1,000 Brook Trout; Mosquito Creek, 1,000 Brook Trout; Namekagon River, 6,000 (finclip) Brown Trout; Venison Creek, 2,000 Brook Trout.
These are holdover trout and will be or were of legal size when planted.
50 years ago
April 15, 1971: Sawyer County recorded its first road fatalities of 1971 in the death of two Haywardites at 8 p.m., Monday night.
Killed when their car collided with a semi-trailer on Highway 27-70 some 12 miles south of Hayward were Faye M. Poppe, 42, driver of the vehicle, and Arthur George, 41.
According to reports the Poppe car was traveling in a westerly direction on Highway 27-70 with the semi-trailer, driven by George W. Phillips, Mineral Point, following at a distance. Mrs. Poppe is reported to have turned into a driveway leading to the White Elephant Supper Club, driven through the drive and back onto the highway and into the path of the oncoming truck.
Officials stated that Phillips tried to brake the truck in time but to no avail.
County Coroner Dr. H. F. Kidd pronounced the two dead at the scene of the mishap.
40 years ago
April 15, 1981: President Reagan orders Project ELF continued on limited basis. The Department of Defense (DOD) announced last week that on an order from President Reagan it will reactive the Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) project near Clam Lake for the testing and operation of a limited version of the controversial system while further study of the system’s concepts is being made.
According to the DOD, “The Secretary of Defense will submit his final recommendation to the president in early August following a reexamination of the Defense Department’s overall strategic command and control system.”
The announcement that the Project ELF in Clam Lake would be continued followed a recommendation by the Defense Secretary Casper Weinberger that the experimental station and its underground array of 28 miles of antenna be operated on a limited basis for further testing, in spite of a recent suggestion from Admiral Thomas Hayward, chief of naval operations, that the ELF project be kept in a caretaker status.
