120 years ago
April 11, 1901: Mlle. Renney of Minneapolis will be here next week to take charge of an entertainment to be given by the young people’s society. She will impersonate the Lady of Lyons and give the Serpentine. There will also be the drills of all nations. The parts to be taken by the young ladies of Hayward.
Dr. E. Lee Carter, specialist in the painless extraction and filling of teeth from the Chicago Dental Parlors of Ashland, will make his next visit at Hayward, Ferguson Hotel, Wednesday and Thursday, April 24 and 25th, two days only. Parties requiring his services please call early in the day.
W. H. Barnett of Fargo, an uncle of Miss Frances Fritzie, accompanied that lady here to attend the death-bed and last sad rites of Paul Fritzie.
Robt. Reed, who has been with Moses & Gaynor in the woods the past winter, was circulating among his friends in Hayward the past week.
90 years ago
April 9, 1931: E. R. Jordon dies in West. The sad news of the passing of one of Hayward’s former residents was a shock to the community.
Word was received here on Wednesday, April 1, 1931 that Emmett R. Jordan died at his home in Seattle, Wash., on the above date from a complication of diseases.
Mr. Jordon was born in Elroy, Wis., in September 1868. He came with his parents to what is now Sawyer County and settled on a farm in the Town of Sand Lake, the homestead.
Emmett accompanied A. J. Hayward to the gold fields of Alaska during the gold rush. He was one of the first to cross Chilcoot Pass to the Klondike.
When President Wilson was elected president, he appointed Emmett as U.S. Marshal for the territory of Alaska, stationed in Nome.
After his service to Uncle Sam at Nome, he returned to Seattle where he lived up to the time of his death.
75 years ago
April 11, 1946: Tree planting will be resumed on the Hayward District of the Chequamegon National Forest this spring by planting 250,000 red pine trees covering an area of approximately 250 acres.
During the war, the work of the Forest Services was confined to those activities of direct benefit to the nation at war, such as timber sales, promotion of timber production and fire control.
Now a normal work program will be started as rapidly as funds become available.
With the heavy drain of timber during the war, the planting of unproductive area will be of greater necessity than ever before.
There are approximately 12,00 acres of successful plantations on the Hayward Ranger District, which were planted during the CCC, program from 1933 to 1942. These trees are now easily seen as they are from five to 10 feet in height.
60 years ago
April 6, 1961: Chip the Goat to appear at Easter Seal Waffle Feed. A waffle bake in a carnival atmosphere will be the community service project of the Publicity Committee of the Women of the Moose Saturday, April 8 for the benefit of the Sawyer County Easter Seal Society for crippled children and adults.
The event to be staged at the Co-op Shopping Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will feature, in addition to the waffle feed, the Ring the Goat Carnival game and a door prize drawing.
“Chip,” the Easter Seal goat “kiddingly” mentioned in last week’s Record will be on hand to perform his “Ring the Goat” carnival game with prizes for winner arranged by Flambeau Beverage and Supply Company of Park Falls.
Each person enjoying the waffle feed will be eligible for the door prize which will be an automatic Dominion electric waffle iron valued at $12.95.
50 years ago
April 8, 1971: The Hayward area has been given the privilege to erect a Wisconsin Registered Landmark to Anthony J. Hayward and the mill his company operated on the Namekagon from 1882 to 1922, according to Eldon M. Marple of the Sawyer County Historical Society, a member of the State Registered Landmarks Committee and delegate to it from the 16 northwest counties.
The committee met in Mauston Saturday in conjunction with the Wisconsin Council for Local History and considered 16 applications for markers that had been submitted from throughout the state.
The Registered Landmarks Seal is awarded to historic sites that are of importance locally but no necessarily of statewide significance as are those of the State Historic Sites markers system, which are selected and installed by the Wisconsin Historical Society.
40 years ago
April 8, 1981: The Hayward Municipal Airport saw a 61.6 percent drop in passengers during 1980, the State Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics reported this week.
According to the bureau, 1,932 passengers were served at the Hayward Municipal Airport during 1980, compared to 5,037 the year before, and that decline, the bureau said, follows a state-wide trend during 1980.
… the loss of Midstate Airlines services contributed to the downswing. The bureau blamed “a bad economy and the effects of airline deregulation-service instability and fluctuating prices…” as the major causes of the drop statewide.
