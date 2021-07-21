95 years ago
July 22, 1926: On Sunday evening of last week a motorist was arrested by local police because of excessive sounding of his auto horn in the city. The guilty party was brought before Justice Myrick the next day and fined $10 and costs, in accordance with the statute which provides that horns should not be sounded unless as a danger warning.
Walter Kassera and G. Puerner arose early Sunday morning with a fixed determination to fish Spring Lake with the results that would shame our local nimrods. They fished the entire morning and returned during the noon hour with two perch and one rock bass. After an hour’s consultation they turned their car eastward and after some time motoring, landed at an unknown lake where they met with encouraging results. Even though Kassera was in and out of the boat and tangled up in his line most of the time, the two gentlemen returned in the evening with a wonderful catch of black bass.
75 years ago
July 18, 1946: With epidemics of infantile paralysis now prevalent in many communities and impending in others, attention is being focused on the precautions which parents have been given by the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis to safeguard themselves and their children from serious attacks of the disease polio.
Car owners are warned to keep a watchful eye on their cars after repeated tamperings with locks and tires. Early last Friday morning the car owned by George Bowers was taken from his drive-way and found in a ditch four miles west of town on Highway 27, in a condition so badly wrecked as to be almost beyond repair.
60 years ago
July 13, 1961: Sawyer County’s newest tourist attraction and sightseeing spot – “The Hideout” – is now open to the public after three years of restoration to the grounds and building of the show place of the Roaring Twenties. Ed Tainter, who worked at the Hideout estate when it was a retreat for gang leaders, is in charge of grounds and maintenance. Gate keepers now replacing the tommy gun toting guards of yester-year include Earl Miller, Jr., and Carol and Guy Houston.
All mailboxes are not used for mail! Familiar looking boxes on posts supported by milk cans are providing information for Wisconsin’s highway planners. The State Highway Commission has installed radar sets in four of these mailboxes to measure highway speeds. The radar sets are concealed, not to catch speeders, but to provide engineers with accurate information on speeds so that adequate highways can be designated.
50 years ago
July 22, 1971: Haywardite Todd Swiler, 14, carded a hole-in-one on the 177-yard 5th hole at the local country club last week while playing the front nine with his brother Gregg. He was using a driver at the time of the “well-played golf shot,” one his father Barry would give all of his clubs to make.
“Love Story” was featured at the Park Theatre this week.
40 years ago
July 15, 1981: One of the most exciting battles in recent years is expected to shape up at the July 24, 25 and 26 Lumberjack World Championships when seven-time All Around Lumberjack champion Ron Hartill steps down, according to contest officials. Hartill, a professional logger from Lake Cowichan, British Columbia, has been untouchable since first winning the title in 1974.
A grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, July 18 at the new Nelson Lumber and Home, Inc. in Hayward, featuring a Build-A-Thon that will pit local contractors against each other to display their craft in a race against the clock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.