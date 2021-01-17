120 years ago
Jan. 24, 1901: E.B. Flasher, England & Shea’s best man, was down from Cable last Saturday on business.
We are glad to hear that Peter Simonson is slowing recovering from his late indisposition.
R.W. Parson of Ashland was selling customers here, Tuesday, his favorite brand of cigars.
All kinds of traffic on the Omaha line appears to be quite brisk for the season of the year.
Considerable wood is being hauled into town most of which is next winter’s use. Capital idea.
There are but few idle men in the city at the present time.
90 years ago
Jan. 22, 1931: Why have diphtheria? It can be prevented.
Do you know that diphtheria kills more young children than any other disease? Do you know that science has shown how diphtheria can be wiped off the face of the earth? Do you know there are cities in the United States in which there are no deaths from diphtheria?
Why have diphtheria? I ask this again because every case of diphtheria means that somebody has neglected to have the child protected against it. Every death from diphtheria means that somebody has been criminally negligent.
75 years ago
Jan. 24, 1946: Line construction crews arrived in Hayward on Monday morning of this week to begin work on 16 miles of new rural line extensions for the Lake Superior District Power Company in the Round Lake area, according to R. H. Suess, Hayward district superintendent for the power company.
The new extensions will make electric service available to approximately 50 customers in the Round Lake area immediately, and a large number of summer resort customers are expected to be connected to the new lines this coming summer.
60 years ago
Jan. 19, 1961: The last chief of the Isham clan of Chippewa Indians from the Lac Court O’Reilles Reservation near Hayward was Ira Isham who died in 1928 at the age of 74.
Now after 33 years without a leader to guard their interest and advance their welfare, representatives from 75 families of Ishams reunioned in Couderay to elect a new chief.
He is Albert Isham, 60, of Eau Claire, who has taken the same Indian name as his Uncle Ira: “Qui-wi-zins.”
Talking to over 100 of his relatives after his election, the new Chief Isham said: “Let’s all hope other Indian clans will get together as we have done today to appoint someone from their family.”
50 years ago
Jan. 21, 1971: the Telemark Company announced today it is serving a full menu nightly in the Fjord Room of the base lodge at the ski area. Hours of serving are from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The only night a varied menu is not served is on Saturday night. On that evening the famous Telemark Smorgasbord is served in the American Room and can be eaten either in that room or in the Fjord Room from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
The price of the Smorgasbord is $3.50 for adults and $1.75 for children ten years of age or under.
There is also free night skiing on Exhibition Slope on Saturday evening until 10:00 p.m.
40 years ago
Jan. 21, 1981: Keystone Lodge #263 F. & A.M. of Hayward held an open installation of newly elected and appointed officers for the year 1981 on December 17.
Past Grand Master Perry Risberg, with help of George Koerpel and Kingman Loomis installed the following officers: worshipful master, David Acheson; senior warden, Harold Swanson; junior warden, Patrick Hamblin; treasurer, Daniel Funk; secretary, Kyle W. Farris; chaplain, Rollin Swanson; senior deacon, Steve Hand; junior deacon, Patrick Hand; senior steward, Jerry Bessette; junior steward, Charles Alby; tyler, Edward Garbe; and trustee, Albert Bloom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.