In 1990, former Governor Tommy Thompson signed a proclamation for “Wisconsin Wolf Awareness Week,” and since the proclamation, the Timber Wolf Alliance has produced an annual Wolf Awareness Week poster that combines original artwork depicting wolves in their natural environments with educational information, and hosts events during this week. During the 2022 Wolf Awareness Week, Timber Wolf Alliance, based at Northland College in Ashland, will host the following events.

Tuesday, October 11, 7:00-8:00 Dr Sabina Nowak and Dr Robert Myslajek, Ecology and Conservation of Wolves in Crowded Central Europe, Sentry Room, Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute.

