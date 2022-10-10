...DENSE FOG OVER TWIN PORTS...
The areas affected include...
Duluth MN to Superior WI...
At 838 AM CDT, marine weather observations indicated an isolated
area of dense fog, reducing visibility below one half mile. The
dense fog was located over Duluth Lift Bridge Channel, across the
Twin Ports Harbor, and extending approximately 2 to 4 miles
northeast into Lake Superior.
Locations impacted include...
Duluth Lift Bridge Channel, Duluth Harbor, Superior Harbor, and
Barkers Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dense fog was reducing visibility below 1 mile. Reduce your speed,
and keep a lookout for other vessels, buoys, and breakwaters. Keep
your navigation lights on. If not equipped with radar, you should
consider seeking safe harbor.
In 1990, former Governor Tommy Thompson signed a proclamation for “Wisconsin Wolf Awareness Week,” and since the proclamation, the Timber Wolf Alliance has produced an annual Wolf Awareness Week poster that combines original artwork depicting wolves in their natural environments with educational information, and hosts events during this week. During the 2022 Wolf Awareness Week, Timber Wolf Alliance, based at Northland College in Ashland, will host the following events.
Tuesday, October 11, 7:00-8:00 Dr Sabina Nowak and Dr Robert Myslajek, Ecology and Conservation of Wolves in Crowded Central Europe, Sentry Room, Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute.
