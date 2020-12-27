The Northwestern Tigers posted a 47-21 win over the Hayward-Northwood Hurricane wrestlers in a match at Northwestern High School Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Drake Marks and Calvin Mansheim both recorded pins for the Canes, while Gaitlin Gunn won by decision and Isaac Hanson won by forfeit.
The Hurricanes are scheduled to host Superior Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Intermediate School gym.
Northwestern results
113 pounds: Ethan Meller (NW) won by forfeit.
120: Camren Benesch (NW) pinned Noah Christianson (Hay-North) in 0:42.
126: Isaac Hanson (Hay-North) won by forfeit.
132: Drake Marks (Hay-North) pinned Parker Follis (NW) in 3:50.
145: Markus Brown (NW) pinned Zach Roach (Hay-North) in 3:27.
152: Gaitlin Gunn (Hay-North) won by decision over Mark Jarman (NW), 7-2.
160: Tanner Kaufman (NW) won by technical fall over Brody Roach (Hay-North), 17-2.
170: Jesse Larson (NW) pinned Landon Montney (Hay-North) in 1:55.
182: Shane Schiff (NW) pinned Ray Schmock (Hay-North) in 1:02.
195: Ian Smith (NW) pinned Bradey Gottwald (Hay-North) in 1:25.
220: Calvin Mansheim (Hay-North) pinned Devon Walker (NW) in 1:37.
285: Trent Orlowski (NW) pinned Makaio Stone (Hay-North) in 0:31.
