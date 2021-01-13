The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team sustained two losses to Heart O’ North Conference teams in games last week.
On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Northwestern Tigers ran past the Canes 88-49 at the RJS Gym. The Tigers jumped out to an early 22-11 lead and were up 38-23 at halftime.
The quick, tall Tigers used steals and fast breaks in the second half to extend their lead to 79-40 and win by 39 points.
Henry Schmitt had 15 points and Niizhoo Sullivan 11 for the Canes. C.J. Thompson led the Tigers with 21 points.
The Tigers shot 29-for-52 from the floor (55%) while the Hurricanes shot 14-for-39 (35%). Both teams made frequent visits to the free throw line, as Northwestern shot 28-for-31 and Hayward shot 17-for-28. The Tigers outrebounded the Canes 29-26 and had 18 steals to the Canes’ five. The Canes had 29 turnovers to the Tigers’ 17.
On Thursday, Jan. 7, the Hurricanes traveled to Cumberland, where the Beavers won 68-53. The host team was ahead 37-25 at halftime.
Henry Schmitt pumped in a personal high 32 points for the Canes, including netting eight of 11 attempts from 3-point range.
Hayward shot 17-for-47 from the floor (36%) and 9-for-15 from the line. Cumberland shot 23-for-46 (50%) from the floor and 14-for-26 from the stripe. The Beavers outrebounded the Canes 38-25 and had 14 steals to the Canes’ nine. They also had six blocked shots to Hayward’s one. Cumberland had 15 turnovers and Hayward had 12.
The Hurricanes’ record dropped to 1-5 in conference action and to 1-6 overall. ‘They will play at Ladysmith this Friday and travel to Rice Lake for a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Hayward 23 26 — 49 Northwe. 38 50 — 88
Hayward: FG/A-FT/A-PF-TP: Henry Schmitt, 5/9-2/2-5-15; Niizhoo Sullivan, 4/7-2/5-3-11; Chase McCallum, 2/6-3/4-2-7; Ethan Wessel, 0/8-4/6-4-4; Sam Snider, ¼-1/3-2-3; Tanner Poppe, 1/2-0-2-2; Trae Stone, 0-0-1-0; Owen Stamp, 0/1-0-0-0; totals, 14/39-17/28-29-49. 3-pt. FG/A: Schmitt, 3/5; Sullivan, 1/3.
Northwestern: FG-FT/A-PF-TP: C.J. Thompson, 7-5/6-1-21; Jase Nelson, 5-6/7-3-16; Bennett Nelson, 4-6/7-2-14; Monte Mayberry, 5-6-1/1-2-13; John Grohn, 1-4/4-2-6; Aiden Kroplin, 3-0-2-6; Harrison Nelson, 2-1/1-4-5; Cole Lahti, 0-4/4-2-4; Mason Dupree, 1-0-0-2; Cam Driver, 0-1/2-1-1; totals, 29-28/32-24-88. 3-pt. FG: Thompson 2.
Hayward 25 28 — 53 Cumberl. 37 31 — 68
Hayward: FG/A-FT/A-PF-TP: Henry Schmitt, 10/17-4/5-1-32; Sam Snider, 2/4-2/2-0-6; Ayden Froemel, 2/6-1/2-3-5; Elijah Heyworth, 1/6-1/4-5-4; Niizhoo Sullivan, 1/7-0-3-3; Chase McCallum, 1/3/1/2-3-3; Ethan Wessel, 0/3-0-0-0; Tanner Poppe, 0/1-0-0; Trae Stone, 0-0-1-0; totals, 17/47-9/15-16-53. 3-pt. FG/A: Schmitt, 8/11-Heyworth, 1/1.
Heart O’ North
Boys basketball standings
Northwestern 6-0
Cameron 4-0
St. Croix Falls 4-2
Barron 4-3
Spooner 3-2
Ladysmith 3-3
Cumberland 2-4
Hayward 1-5
