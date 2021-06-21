Three incumbents were re-elected to four-year terms on the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board (TGB) in an election for tribal members Saturday, June 19.
Winning seats on the board were Don Carley, 555 votes; Louis Taylor, 533; and Tweed Shuman, 474.
Also running for the board were James H. Schlender Jr., 428; Rebecca St. Germaine, 375; and Sirella Ford, 346.
The elected TGB members will be inaugurated in early July. At that time, the board also will choose a chairperson, vice-chairperson and secretary-treasurer.
