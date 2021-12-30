Over the past several weeks, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office in cooperative investigations with the LCO Tribal Police Department and Town of Hayward Police Department have arrested several individuals in connection with burglaries and thefts that occurred recently in the Hayward area.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that as a result of the investigations, three adult males were taken into custody on Sawyer County warrants and a state Department of Corrections warrant.
The individuals arrested are: Cody J. Potack, 25, of Hayward, arrested Dec. 26 for burglary to a building or dwelling and resisting or obstructing an officer; Chad C. Headley, 32, of Hayward, arrested Dec. 29 for receiving stolen property and felony bail jumping; and Michael J. DeNasha, 31, of Hayward, arrested Dec. 23 on two Sawyer County warrants and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Currently all three men are being held in the Sawyer County Jail and are scheduled for court appearances.
DeNasha is being held on a $1,000 cash bond for his warrants; he has a return court date of Jan. 4, 2022. Potack is being held on a $5,000 cash bond on the burglary charge and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Jan. 11, 2022. Headley is waiting for a bail hearing on the new charges, which is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.
“The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the burglaries and is anticipating additional criminal charges and arrests of other suspects involved in the thefts and burglaries,” Sheriff Mrotek said.
