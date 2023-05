The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team played their first home games of the season April 27-28 at Heidi Friermood Field, defeating the Spooner Rails 1-0 and falling to the Somerset Spartans 0-4. The team earned a win during their home debut April 27 against Spooner. The girls saw an opportunity to capitalize and score early and they delivered in the third minute of play. Makenna Judd connected with the ball and was able to provide Hayward with what they needed to ultimately win the game. “Despite some struggles with positioning, the girls were able to regroup and continue the offensive pressure, with nearly 20 shots on goal,” said Coach Natalie Ursin. “Unfortunately, they were unable to find the back of the net. “Our defense was effective, limiting Spooner to two shots on goal. Kendra Gunn and Rachel Perfecto worked hard to cover the ground in the midfield, and Kaylin Buncak did a nice job stepping up into more of an attacking role as well. “We've relied a lot on the ability of a young team to step into new roles and are proud of their willingness to do what we ask, as best as they are able,” the coach said. “The entire team worked hard to earn a win, but ultimately there is still room for improvement as the season progresses, Coach Ursin added. ‘I’m looking forward to seeing the girls build off of this game as we continue forward.” On a cool and rainy Friday afternoon, the Hayward girls fell 4-0 to Somerset. They were short-handed with only 10 players, but still put forth a solid effort for all 80 minutes of play. The girls started out a bit fatigued after their game the previous day, and found themselves down 3-0 at halftime. However, they did well with making the necessary adjustments, moving forward to limit Somerset to one additional goal to finish out the game. “The coaching staff recognized the overall team strengths in making smart decisions in defensive one-versus-one situations, willingness to adapt based on coaching, and for stepping up in every game with tenacity,” Coach Ursin said. “Beyonce Flores had 10 saves in goal and worked hard to compensate for difficult conditions due to weather. Across the back of the field, Kaylin Buncak was effective in stopping a number of attacks and filling a variety of roles. “Kendra Gunn worked extremely hard in controlling the center and supporting both the defense and attacking front as well. Overall, all team members put forth a good effort,” Ursin said. “The coaches are especially proud of the ability of younger/new players and the energy they have put forth in holding down the responsibilities expected of them as varsity soccer players.” On Tuesday April 25, the Huricanes played a great game against Washburn. Despite falling 4-0, the girls stepped up to the plate and showed many strengths throughoutthe game. “Through this whole season we have been very strong defensively,: the coach said. “Although our entire defensive line is new to playing in that position, they have been very effective at controlling strong attacks by a variety of teams, including Washburn. “Their hustle and ability to read the ball was crucial. In the middle of the field our center mids worked extremely hard to slow and control the play, and they continue to do a great job managing their roles as well as supporting some of the other parts of the field. “Where we saw the most progresswas with our attacking effort. Our outside mids and forwards did a fabulous job working as teams and with that, effectively carried the ball down the field a number of times. They have worked hard to generate more creative plays and in doing so, were able to help clear a lot of the pressure that was being directed and the center of the field.” Beyonce Flores posted another strong game in the net with 10 saves.