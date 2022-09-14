The Hayward Hurricanes cross-country teams competed with Wisconsin and Minnesota schools at the Dan Conway Classic hosted by Superior High School Thursday, Sept. 8, at Pattison Park Golf Course. The HHS girls placed seventh out of 14 teams while the HHS boys placed eighth out of 16 teams. The Hayward Middle School boys took first place in their race. “Conditions were hot and windy, but overall the race went well and it is fun to run a race along side some northern Minnesota schools,” said Coach Sydney Ringheim. “Zach and Seth ran close to season’s best times. Bradyn Keller, Kaitlin Boss, Maria Halberg and Lola Olsen each ran personal bests. “Many of our returning runners are ahead of where they were last year at this time even though we have been training through these early races,” Ringheim added. “I really look for the team to rebound and be stronger and faster in the upcoming weeks. We are all looking forward to cooler temps too! “Both the boys and girls teams had great performances in Superior! After coming off of a high-intensity training week, we were pleased to see how the team pushed through some fatigue and soreness. The course was a new challenge for the team, as it was our first time running at this lapped course. On top of the four personal bests, we also saw a lot of consistency throughout the rest of the team, which is encouraging as we are moving throughout the season. We expect many of the team members to excel and push past their PR’s with the combination of heavier training and rest from the weekend.” Middle school team coach Josie Nelson said that “Our middle school team had a great day. Harper Sheehan led the girls once again, finishing second overall. Cynthia Hart ran her first Hurricanes cross Country race and MacKenna Cadotte earned loud cheers with a great sprint finish. “Our boys continued their winning streak, capturing the meet title with strong competition from both Minnesota and Wisconsin schools,” the coach added. “Hael Dums finished first overall, and Jack McCallum and Locklan Sheehan also placed in the top 10 for boys. Hayward finishers Boys varsity 5K: Zach Laier 21st, 19:02; Seth Becker 27th, 19:27; Austin Ewert 37th, 58:45; Aiden Susedik 45th, 20:50; Evan McConnell 48th, 21:01; Bradyn Keller 58th, 21:41; Carter Roach 69th 25:13. Girls varsity 5K: Erin Ewert 24th, 23:21; Lola Olsen 26th, 23:33; Maria Halberg 27th, 23:33; Lydia Bergschneider 39th, 24:33; Hailey Gay 53rd, 25:37; Brooke Brennen 53rd, 25:49; Hailey Waystedt 63rd, 27:21. JV boys 5K: Reagan Gasper 59th, 23:14; Brock Titus 79th, 24:51/ JV girls 5K: Kaitlin Boss 43rd, 28:27. Middle school boys 2.5K: Hayward first place. Hale Dums first, 9:14; Jack McCallum fifth, 10:09; Locklan Sheehan sixth, 10:32; Rocco Goold 16th, 11:05; Mitchell Martin 58th, 13:43; Ivan Geidel 62nd, 13:55; Gus Gregory 68th, 15:46. Middle school girls 2.5K: Harper Sheehan second, 10:52; Cecelia Toshner 22nd, 12;31; Kajsa Nelson 66th, 14:47; Cynthia Hart 78th, 15:26; Quinn Martin 81st, 15:51; Makenna Cadotte 87th, 16:37; Evelyn Morse 93rd, 17:37; Helen Grounds 100th, 20:51.