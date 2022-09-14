The Hayward Hurricanes cross-country teams competed with Wisconsin and Minnesota schools at the Dan Conway Classic hosted by Superior High School Thursday, Sept. 8, at Pattison Park Golf Course.

The HHS girls placed seventh out of 14 teams while the HHS boys placed eighth out of 16 teams. The Hayward Middle School boys took first place in their race.

