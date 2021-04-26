The demolition of the massive, historic Telemark Lodge in the town of Cable began Monday, April 26, to make way for the redevelopment of the property by its new owner, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.
The demolition contractor, Haas Inc. out of Thorp, began demolishing the southwest wing of the hotel rooms, near the former Telemark Coliseum slab. Various recyclable materials including some lumber, were set aside.
There were no spectators as the demolition began on a cool, rainy Monday, shortly after the Bayfield County spring road weight limits were lifted.
The demolition is expected to continue all of this week.
