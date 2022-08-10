Story map project

LCO School students presented their story maps using GIS to an audience at the Migizi Cultural Center July 29. The students and their teachers/advisors are pictured above.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Twelve high school students presented their “Story Maps” to the public in a July 29 slide show and recitation at the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College Migizi Cultural Center.

The students were instructed this summer by Wendy Fuller, LCO Ojibwe HIgh School science teacher, in the art of using geographical information systems (GIS) to tell stories.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments