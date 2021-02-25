Eleven dog-and-skier teams completed the Barkie Birkie, one of this year's American Birkebeiner events,Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Birkie Ridge field two miles north of Seeley.
Skiers and dogs raced one, three or five kilometers on a groomed course through a snow-covered field.
Another 27 canine-humzn teams are scheduled to do their Barkie Birkie today.
One of the Birkie Birkie participants on Wednesday, Tim “Fitz” Fitzgerald of Hurley and his dog Tera, have completed all 11 of the annual events.
Tera, a 11-year-old Border Collie, “loves people,” Fitzgerald said. “She did her first Barkie Birkie when she was a six-month-old puppy. She loves to run and has finished in the top 10” in many ski jour races, he said.
Fitzgerald is a forester and Tera accompanies him every day, he said. “She is tuned in to me.” She also is a therapy dog. When Fitzgerald teaches second grade children in Hurley to ski and one of the kids starts to cry, Tera “snuggles up to the kid and all the crying stops.”
Fitzgerald said the Barkie Birkie course was “firm and fast, well-marked. It’s good for the dogs. The organizers did a great job.”
The Barkie Birkie may be the only ski jour competition in the region this year, Fitzgerald added.
Birkie 2021 events for the remainder of this week include continued waves of skate skiers on Thursday and Saturday and classic skiers on Friday and Sunday on the Birkie Trail , as well as several events at the Kortelopet stadium on Highway 00: Barnebirkie children’s ski tour Thursday-Friday, Adaptive Ski event on Thursday. and Junior Birkie Friday at the Kortelopet stadium.
