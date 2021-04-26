The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) will host a “Sustainable Telemark” listening session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
People are invited to attend the forum at the Great Hall next to the Birkebeiner start line on McNaught Road, or they can listen on the internet via Microsoft Teams livestream on the Birkie.Com website.
