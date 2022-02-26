The Central Wisconsin Storm skated past the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes 2-1 in a girls prep hockey sectional championship game at Greenheck Arena in Schofield Friday, Feb. 25.

The Storm notched an even-strength goal in both the second and third periods. Reese Sheehan scored for the Canes with 1:01 left in the third period.

The Hurricanes outshot the Storm 24-21. Greta Woelber had 19 saves in net for the Canes.

The Hurricanes finish their season with a 15-9 record. The Storm are 20-3 on the season and advance to the state semifinals.

