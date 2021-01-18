Isabelle Raine Popelka
January 4, 2021
Ashlee and Paul Popelka of Cable announce the birth of their daughter, Isabelle Raine Popelka
Isabelle was born at 9:37 a.m. Jan. 4, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
She joins sibling, Willow Popelka. Grandparents are Peggy Harvey, Darren Harvey, Lori Popelka and David Popelka.
Camillia Grace Hamer
January 7, 2021
Lisa Louise Stariha and Eric Elden Hamer of Spooner announce the birth of their daughter, Camillia Grace Hamer.
Camillia was born at 12:17 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19¼ inches long.
She joins sibilings, Skylar Stariha and Linkin Hamer. Grandparents are Mark Stariha, Jessica Stariha, Joyce Klar and Frank Hamer.
Gemma Eliane Goette
January 8, 2021
Victoria and Lee Goette Jr. of Minong announce the birth of their daughter, Gemma Elaine Goette.
Gemma was born at 12:11 p.m. Jan. 8, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pound, 2 ounces and was 19 inches long.
She joins siblings Isabella and Kenneth. Grandparents are Early and Daana Monnier and Lee and Laurie Goette.
