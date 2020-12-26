Christmas News: Teri Heath of North Woods Realty Team is so happy with their sixth annual Christmas Toy Drive. They delivered bags of toys and $700 in donations to St. Francis School to be distributed by Sister Felicia. It will make many children very happy this year. And when we think about it, Christmas is truly for children as they learn the significance of the birth of Christ and how that has been memorialized with the giving of gifts. Teri and her staff sincerely thank all who donated.
Happy Birthday, Jesus . . . ideas for next Christmas: One of my favorite Christmas movies is “The Bishop's Wife.” Remember David Niven, the minister, who asks for help and Cary Grant, the angel who comes to earth to help him? The wonderful story goes on and on with tenderness, humor and joy, ending with the minister's Christmas Eve sermon (which had been rewritten by the angel, Cary Grant).
The sermon: “Once upon a midnight clear, there was a child’s cry, a blazing star hung over a stable, and wise men came with birthday gifts. We haven’t forgotten that night down the centuries. We celebrate it with stars on Christmas trees, with the sound of bells and with gifts.
But especially with gifts. You give me a book, I give you a tie. Aunt Martha has always wanted an orange squeezer and Uncle Henry can do with a new pipe. For we forget nobody, adult or child. All the stockings are filled, all that is, except one. And we have even forgotten to hang it up. The stocking for the child born in a manger. It’s his birthday we’re celebrating. Don’t let us ever forget that.
Let us ask ourselves what He would wish for most. And then, let each put in his share, loving kindness, warm hearts and a stretched out hand of tolerance. All the shining gifts that make peace on earth.”
One might want to consider a Christmas stocking for Jesus, or even a birthday cake (a suggestion I just heard from a Christmas sermon from the Catholic church in Auburn, Kentucky).
This Christmas movie (and “Miracle on 34th Street”) both have a young girl (6 or 7 years old) as one of the lead characters. I recommend both for family viewing.
I could go on and on for weeks and weeks about Christmas and its meaning. Thank you for reading.
Another Christmas gift: Six hundred residents in Stone Lake were given the gift of electricity on Christmas Eve morning. Yes, the power went out at 6:30 in the morning. The temperature was 0 degrees. Police cars came to protect people from the fallen power pole. Xcel workers had power back in three hours, and, yes, I'm sure all 600 of us counted our blessings. Absence certainly makes the heart grow fonder. This incident was a reminder of how many blessings we have in our world that we take for granted. Thank you to the workers of that early Christmas Eve morning.
Ice skating: I just checked the ice at the rink by the Stone Lake Museum and it is good. I forgot how big the rink is. Great for tag or keep away. The warming shed has a big wooden door that says: do not drop door. That means it is so heavy, it will crack or something. The door needs two people to lower it safely. Otherwise . . . good skating.
New Year’s tradition for children: This is an old Dutch tradition. On New Year's Eve, children take a broom and sweep the old year out the back door, and RUN to open the front door to let the New Year in. We did this many times with Laurel's children (of the beautiful German Christmas card). Her father, Cass, remembered doing this as a child in Holland. This tradition became part of his children's and then grandchildren's New Year's Eve celebration.
Quote of the Day:
"Christmas hath a beauty
Lovelier than the world can show."
—Christina Rossetti
Christine Maestri can be reached at (715) 865-4131 or chmaestri@gmail.com.
