Here are some last thoughts on Christmas:
Christmas Eve
By Christina Rossetti
Christmas has a darkness
Brighter than the blazing noon,
Christmas has a chillness
Warmer than the heat of June.
Christmas has a beauty
Lovelier than the world can show:
For Christmas bringeth Jesus,
Brought for us so low.
Earth, strike up your music,
Birds that sing and bells that ring;
Heaven has answering music
For all angels soon to sing.
Earth, put on your whitest
Bridal robe of spotless snow:
For Christmas bringeth Jesus,
Brought for us so low.
The second stanza has the quote from last week's column. I thought it was just a single line, and did not know until I was doing some research recently that it was part of this poem.
It is interesting that the poet, Christina Rossetti, was born on Dec. 5, 1830 and died on Dec. 29, 1894. She has written many poems on Christmas; this is my favorite. Her birth and death are both in the month of Christmas.
Winter solstice: The December solstice can be on December 20, 21, 22 or 23. At this time the North Pole is tilted furthest from the sun, thus making it the darkest day of the year. Some connect this to our lives, which are darkest without Christ. And His birth brings the light of Christianity to the world. The good news is that each day will be a bit longer, about four minutes.
January weather: I looked up the long range weather forecast for the month, and it is surprisingly good. Some think this is a wasted effort, but I enjoy looking it up anyway. Just a few below-zero nights, and days in the 20s the whole month through. What a treat, especially if you like being outdoors.
Lake hiking: Now that it is safe to be out on the ice, one might consider a lake hike. There is something quite refreshing with the expanse of whiteness. And there is an interesting feeling of being in the middle of the lake and looking back at the shore. If you are not a boater, this is a unique perspective. And if you have children or grandchildren who regularly swim at the shore, they would particularly enjoy this outing and view.
You might be fortunate to find a clear patch of ice where you can look down into the lake, and see air bubbles. And every once in a while a loud bang will echo across the lake as the ice cracks down below. You are safe, but it is does make one pause. I recommend taking a backpack with a thermos of hot chocolate and a treat. Nothing like a snack in the middle of the lake!
Recipe of the Week: If you like dates (as I do), this is the BEST date cookie. I can verify how good they are. All cookies are attractive, but this cookie is quite lovely to look at. It's an old favorite from Barb Derring's Mom.
Pinwheel Cookies
1¼ cups chopped dates (8 oz. pkg)
½ cup sugar, water, chopped nuts
2 cups sifted flour
½ tsp. soda, salt
¼ tsp. cinnamon, cloves
½ cup butter
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1. Combine dates, sugar and water in saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until thick. Cool thoroughly. Add nuts.
2. Sift flour and spices and soda. Cream butter in mixing bowl. Gradually add brown sugar, cream until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla. Beat well. Blend in dry ingredients.
3. Roll out dough on flowered surface one-half at a time to a 10-by-8-inch rectangle. Spread with half the filling. Roll up, start with the 10-inch side. Wrap in wax paper. Repeat with remaining dough. Chill at least 2 hours.
4. Cut in ¼-inch slices and place on lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake at 400 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
Christmas cards: If you still have your Christmas cards, please consider donating them to the Lions. The cards are a treasury of art and poetry to be used in Christmas projects, ornaments or art classes. You could leave them on top of the blessing box by the front door of the Liona Hall on Frost Avenue. I go by regularly and will pick them up. Privacy: I will cut off signatures if you choose not to do it.
I remember visiting an artist and I was so surprised to see the drawers and drawers of postcards and photos she had. She said it's always helpful to look at what you are going to draw. As the saying goes, “The faintest ink is better than the best memory.”
Blessing Box: And speaking of the blessing box, please donate only items that can safely freeze, essentially dry goods such as beans, pasta, etc. There is a little sign with this reminder, but there are always cans of soup or jars of jelly. These items freeze and crack. I retrieve those items and save them for spring. But it might be better to wait until then for that type of donation. Thank you for your generosity.
Christine Maestri can be reached at 715-865-4131 or chmaestri@gmail.com.
