The gunshot death of a Stone Lake area woman is being investigated as a homicide, according to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek.
The deceased woman is Cary Lynne Elkin, 42, of Stone Lake.
On Friday, April 2, at 12:26 a.m., deputies from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Hungry Lake Lane in the Town of Sand Lake for a call of a deceased female. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a middle-aged, white female deceased in the residence from multiple gunshot wounds.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are following up on leads in the case but have no suspect information to release at this time, Sheriff Mrotek said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 634-4858 or (715) 634-5213. Callers also may report information anonymously on the Sawyer County Tip Line at the Sawyer County Sheriff website.
