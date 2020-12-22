When was the last time that you read America’s most popular poem?
A Visit from St. Nicholas
By Clement Clarke Moore
‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;
The children were nestled all snug in their beds;
While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;
And mamma in her ‘kerchief, and I in my cap,
Had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap,
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.
The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow,
Gave a lustre of midday to objects below,
When what to my wondering eyes did appear,
But a miniature sleigh and eight tiny rein-deer,
With a little old driver so lively and quick,
I knew in a moment he must be St. Nick.
More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,
And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:
“Now, Dasher! Now, Dancer! Now Prancer and Vixen!
On, Comet! On, Cupid! On, Donner and Blitzen!
To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!
Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!”
As leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,
When they meet with an obstacle, mount to the sky;
So up to the housetop the coursers they flew
With the sleigh full of toys, and St. Nicholas too —
And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof
The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.
As I drew in my head, and was turning around,
Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,
And he looked like a pedler just opening his pack.
His eyes — how they twinkled! his dimples, how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard on his chin was as white as the snow;
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke, it encircled his head like a wreath;
He had a broad face and a little round belly
That shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,
And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;
A wink of his eye and a twist of his head
Soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread;
He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,
And filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk,
And laying his finger aside of his nose,
And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose;
He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,
And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.
But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight —
“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
This poem was first published in the Troy, New York, Sentinel on Dec. 23, 1823. A daughter of a minister from Troy had stayed with the Clement Moore family, and heard him recite the poem to his six children that Christmas. She was so impressed, she transcribed it, passed it to a friend who edited the paper in Troy, and that was its first publication. It was published anonymously and not until 1844 did Clement Moore’s name appear with the poem.
So who was this Clement C. Moore? He was the son of Benjamin Moore, a minister of the Protestant Episcopal Church in New York City. To place this in history, Benjamin Moore was the minister who gave the last rites to Alexander Hamilton after he was wounded in his famous duel with Aaron Burr.
Clement Moore was born in New York City on July 15, 1779. He graduated from Columbia College in 1798, and chose to be a teacher rather than a minister, like his father. He was a professor of Oriental and Greek literature at the seminary of the same Protestant Episcopal Church of his father’s ministry. He could speak French, Greek, Latin and Hebrew and was a board member of the New York Institute for the Blind for nine years. He married Catherine Elizabeth Taylor in 1813 and they had nine children. He died on July 10, 1863. The seminary and church are still there in the section of New York City called Chelsea.
