Gorgeous ice rink: It was a very dark night, no moon, and I drove past the ice rink around 7 p.m. It was gorgeous. First I wondered what the huge lights were shining across the way. I thought helicopter landing. No, it was four huge lights shining on the rink. The ice was so smooth, it was a mirror. And with the bright lights shining on it, the reflection was magnificent. The lights turn on at dusk and off at 10 p.m.
I must say the ice condition was excellent. It is a challenge to create such a huge and yet smooth flat surface. So the ice skating is perfect. I hear that there are people regularly skating in the evening. So it's fun to get a game of tag or crack the whip going. We thank all the Town of Sand Lake workers who maintain such a lovely rink for our community.
Christmas lights: When driving by the ice skating rink the other night, the town looked so beautiful. Thank you to all the people who decorated their businesses and have lights on trees and around roofs and windows, even though it is the middle of January. The work of putting the lights up and paying your electric bill is a kind donation to our community. We all appreciate your efforts and thank you heartily.
Ice treats: Speaking of ice, this is one of our favorite treats for our 10-month-old puppy: ice cubes. No calories, free, easy access, no mess and great for chewing. She loves them in the summer, and she loves them now.
We love winter: It's nice to remember all the reasons why we love a season, and winter has so many. This is what comes to my mind, and I'm sure you can add to this list.
It’s quiet.
Bugs are gone.
Snowflakes falling. Silver glitter days like a Christmas card.
Snowmen, sledding and all the other sports (but sledding is my favorite).
Feeling the rush of warm when you walk into your home.
The sound of the furnace.
Good reason to stay inside: it's too cold!
Good reason to go outside.
Those days a few weeks ago when the fog crystallized on every needle of every pine branch, on vines, branches and weeds. And it stayed for days!
Feeding the birds; seeing wildlife tracks in new fallen snow.
Wearing your favorite wool sweaters.
Hot chocolate.
A crackling fire in the fireplace.
Warm, soft blankets and comforters.
Air so brisk and fresh your lungs say “thank you.”
Hayward’s “Lure of Lights.”
Watching the snowstorm outside and feeling so safe and warm inside.
Knowing that spring is coming!
Christmas cards: Thank you for leaving your Christmas cards on top of the blessing box by the Stone Lake Lions Hall. It's a treat to find presents there so often. And if you don't mind saving them, you can drop them off anytime, as many of you folks don't live right in Stone Lake. Sometime before October if you should be in Stone Lake.
Cookies: There are some cookies that are perfect for a mid-morning snack with a cup of coffee. Or there are the cookies that are perfect with a cup of tea. And then there's the cookies that are soooo good with a cup of hot chocolate. These are a favorite of mine now, as Maureen Zeroth shared her recipe with me years ago.
Amish Sugar Cookies
1 cup sugar
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup butter
1 cup cooking oil (canola)
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
½ tsp. almond extract
4 cups flour
¾ tsp. baking soda
¾ tsp. cream of tartar
½ tsp. salt
Mix sugars and butter, gradually add oil, then eggs and extracts, blend well. Sift together dry ingredients and slowly add to mixture. Blend well and refrigerate for several hours. Roll into balls then into sugar on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees until light brown (12 minutes).
Recipes, please: If you would like to share a treasured, old family recipe, that would be wonderful. Ideally they would be from a grandma or great aunt or grandpa. We can easily look up a recipe in Joy of Cooking but it's not the same, especially when there's a bit of story to give the recipe full measure.
The recipe can be a salad, soup or main entree, as well as our dearly loved desserts. Email them to me and, if possible, a story about the person. If you do not have access to a computer, you could mail it to me at 5770N Frost Ave., Stone Lake WI 54876.
Fifth annual Sledding Party? Keep a lookout. If weather and other things cooperate, Natasha Olson says it will be the first Saturday in March, the 6th.
Quote of the Day:
I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields,
that it kisses them so gently?
And then it covers them up snug, you know,
with a white quilt.
And perhaps it says, ”Go to sleep, darlings,
till the spring comes again.”
—Lewis Carroll
Christine Maestri can be reached at (715) 865-4131 or chmaestri@gmail.com.
