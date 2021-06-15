The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to high fire danger across much of the state. Fire danger is high in the wstern two-thirds of the state including Sawyer County
The drought monitor indicates the southeast and southern portions of Wisconsin are experiencing Moderate to Severe drought conditions. Those areas are experiencing well below normal rainfall and the vegetation is starting to dry out, making it more likely to catch fire.
Areas with HIGH fire danger today include Adams, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.
There is MODERATE fire danger in Ashland, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Iron, Kewaunee, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Price, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vilas, Waupaca and Winnebago counties.
The DNR has responded to 765 wildfires burning more than 1,900 acres so far this year, plus many more suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners.
Be extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use. Please check any recent debris burns for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle.
Be fire smart. Remember – fire danger and burning restrictions change every day.
FIRE SAFETY TIPS
Check before you burn; monitor conditions and restrictions daily.
Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.
Secure dragging trailer chains.
Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained.
Report fires early, dial 911.
Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions at: bit.ly/WiFireDanger
