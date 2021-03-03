The Wisconsin Nordic Ski League will host the postponed 2021 state high school and middle school distance championships at the Birkebeiner Start Area trails in the Town of Cable Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7.
About 400 skiers on 20 teams plus non-affiliated skiers from across the state are expected at the event. As with other ski races held previously this winter at the site, COVID-19 prevention precautions will be in place, including mandatory masking in the start-finish area and wherever social distancing is not possible. There will be no indoor gatherings.
Races on Saturday will use an interval start with one skier released every 15 seconds for both high school and middle school races. Middle school skiers will race 3 kilometers and high school skiers 6.45 kilometers.
Schedule
Saturday, March 6
10 a.m.: Middle school boys freestyle race.
11 a.m.: Middle school girls freestyle race.
11:45 a.m.: Sit-ski race.
Noon: Middle school awards.
12:30 p.m.: High school boys freestyle race.
1:30 p.m.: High school girls freestyle race.
2:30 p.m.: High school awards.
Sunday, March 7
10 a.m.: Middle school boys classic race.
11 a.m.: Middle school girls classic race.
Noon: Middle school awards.
12:30 p.m.: High school boys classic race.
1:30 p.m.: High school girls classic race.
2:30 p.m.: High school awards.
Concessions will be available at the race venue, provided by Lakewoods Resort. This will include hot food items.
The Great Hall will be closed to public access. Portable restroom facilities will be available.
Water and energy drinks will not be available at the finish. Athletes should plan to have a supply of water and energy drink for their personal needs.
Results will be posted online and there will be no posted results on-site.
The Wisconsin Nordic Development Group was formed as an independent group that is focused on growing the number of teams and participants that compete in Wisconsin Nordic Ski League events, including the state meet. This year, the WNDG is hosting the state meet and will be using volunteers from the Cable community, as well as WNSL supporters from all parts of the state. Proceeds from the state meet will be used to promote and grow youth skiing in Wisconsin.
